A 41-year-old Beaver Falls man is facing criminal homicide and aggravated assault charges af…
A Beaver Falls man charged in the killing of his daughter's boyfriend outside of a New Castle pizza shop has waived his right to a preliminary hearing.
Four family members of 41-year-old Michael D'Biagio, sat in the courtroom Tuesday as he quietly signed papers, transferring his charges of criminal homicide and aggravated assault to the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas.
Four family members of 17-year-old Darren Jevcak, the deceased victim, also sat in silence the courtroom. As the paperwork was completed, they left the building with District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa, who is prosecuting the case. Lamancusa said afterward that he is still deciding whether or not to have this case certified as a death penalty case.
D'Biagio is accused of driving from his Beaver Falls home July 19 to the North Hill pizza shop where Jevcak worked, and shooting him multiple times as he was leaving work. D'Biagio claimed Jevcak had introduced his daughter to cocaine and other drugs, according to a criminal complaint filed by the New Castle police.
The shooting occurred around 5:20 p.m. July 19 outside of Scustie's Pizza Shop at 1101 Highland Ave. Jevcak was taken to UPMC Jameson, where he was pronounced dead.
D'Biagio remains in the Lawrence County jail without bond.
