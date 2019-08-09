Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers has become involved in the search for clues in solving a July 17 double shooting that left one man dead in Shenango Township.
Brian Robert Eisenhuth, 23, of Shenango Township, was killed in the gunfire and Ronald L. Lantz Jr. 24, was shot and injured around 1 a.m. at a mobile home at 27 Bryson Mill Road.
Since then, state police have been conducting searches and interviews to try to pinpoint one or more suspects in the homicide and shooting.
A state police investigator said Thursday that his agency turned information about the investigation over to Crime Stoppers this week, hoping to attract tips from people who know something. A monetary reward is possible, he said.
"We always offer a reward," explained Linda Bobitz, Crime Stoppers coordinator in Harrisburg.
She said that the reward for a tip leading to a homicide arrest typically is $2,000, but a person's tip must lead police directly to the person's arrest, and the arresting officer has to confirm that, she said. She added that any rewards must first be validated and approved by the Crime Stoppers board of directors.
The police report to Crime Stoppers said the investigation revealed that Eisenhuth had been involved in marijuana trafficking, and that a burglary had occurred at the Bryson Mill Road house between 10 and 11 p.m. July 16 after Eisenhuth and Lantz left the house to go to a convenience store.
The intruders forced their way into the house and stole money, a semiautomatic pistol owned by Eisenhuth, and marijuana, the police reported. They learned that a few hours later, while Eisenhuth, Lantz and another 24-year-old man were in the mobile home, unknown suspects approached the house, apparently on foot, and fired multiple shots into the house, killing Eisenhuth and injuring Lantz. They reported that Lantz, who suffered one non-life-threatening gunshot wound, returned fire with a semiautomatic handgun, and the intruders left the area.
The state police are asking that anyone with more information about the shooting contact them at (724) 598-2211 and speak with Trooper Stephen Rodgers, or they can call the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers toll-free at (800) 4PA-TIPS (8477). All callers to either number will remain anonymous.
Details about the incident remain under investigation by the state police. Tips also can be left on Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers website or on its Facebook page.
