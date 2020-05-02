Crews plan to resume a search Sunday morning for someone who fell into the Slippery Rock Creek on Saturday at McConnells Mill State Park.
A hiker was reported to have fallen into the water around 2:30 p.m. while the park was packed with hikers, kayakers and sightseers. Rescuers were stationed at multiple bridges downstream in an attempt to locate the victim.
The search was halted around 9 p.m., and crews plan to resume looking Sunday morning, according to Slippery Rock Township fire chief Bill Lunn.
New Castle state police also are investigating.
