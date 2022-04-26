A Crawford man died of injuries he suffered in a car versus tractor-trailer collision Tuesday on Interstate 79 in Butler County.
State police reported that Eric J. Ruhlman, 52, of Atlantic, was driving behind an International harvester driven by Harry P. Swab, 51, of Reynoldsville.
As both vehicles left the highway on the exit ramp, Ruhlman, driving a Nissan Frontier, struck the tractor-trailer from behind. He was flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh with serious injuries, and he died a short time later, according to the report.
Swab was not injured. Both vehicles were towed. The Cranberry and Portersville volunteer fire departments and Harmony EMS and Stat MedEvac assisted at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.