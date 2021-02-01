Due to a tractor trailer crash, eastbound I-376 is closed to traffic between the New Wilmington/Pulaski exit (Exit 5) in Lawrence County and the West Middlesex exit (Exit 2) in Mercer County.
Emergency personnel are on the scene.
Motorists traveling on eastbound I-376 are advised to take the Middlesex exit (Exit 2) to Route 18 (New Castle Road), then Route 208 back to eastbound I-376.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.