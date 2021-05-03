An SUV that smashed into a pole caused a power outage Monday morning throughout the lower East Side of New Castle.
The crash, which occurred around 9:10 on Croton Avenue near Vine Street, forced the closing of the Lawrence County courthouse and related buildings for the rest of the day, Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd reported.
Croton Avenue also was closed between Cascade Street and Crawford Avenue. because of the fallen pole and downed wires.
According to Penn Power's website, about 1,155 New Castle customers were without power, including the entire Croton area, and 71 customers in Hickory Township also lost their electrical service.
Penn Power expects to have power restored by around noon.
The New Castle Area School District administration building also had no power, school officials reported.
Boyd said that the last day to pay county property taxes at discount has been extended to Wednesday because of today's closure.
He said the buildings are closed because the computers are inoperable.
The courts also are closed but are open for emergencies such as emergency protection from abuse orders.
He said the courthouse is expected to resume normal operations Tuesday.
Central Court remained open today because it did not lose electricity.
The driver of the SUV was not injured.
