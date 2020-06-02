The Lawrence County courthouse is closing down at 2 p.m. Tuesday and all court and government proceedings are canceled for the day as a safety precaution in light of a planned evening protest.
Commissioner Morgan Boyd issued a statement about the decision early in the afternoon.
"We received word last (Monday) night through the sheriff's department and the New Castle police that there would be a protest at the courthouse at 5 p.m. today," he said.
The commissioners met with court administration and the county's security team too review all the information they had, and they collectively determined that for the safety of the employees, the courthouse would be closed to everyone except security and election workers.
"We do not believe this protest will become violent," Boyd said, "but these measure were taken out of an abundance of caution for the staff and other individuals in the county complex."
The front parking lot at the courthouse entrance will be blocked off as usual on election night, for the evening, but anyone who wants to submit a mail-in ballot before 8 p.m. will be able to do so.
"We're increasing the security presence here so that when the precinct workers drop off their ballots, those workers and the ballots are safe and secure," he said.
He said the county and city officials have been in contact with the organizers of the demonstration, and "we're cooperating with them as much as we can. We're just taking measures of caution to protect the staff and ensure the integrity of the election."
He added that the officials are being told that the protest will be peaceful, "but based on what we're seeing around the country, we need to enhance our security protocols."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.