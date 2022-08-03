The Lawrence County elections office and the county commissioners have declared they will not tolerate what they consider derogatory mail during the upcoming general election season.
That reportedly includes any mail or ballots that are sent to the county elections office with any negative statements or inferences about candidates written on them.
Elections director Tim Germani reported at the commissioners meeting last week that along with an increase in applications for mail-in or absentee ballots, his office also has been seeing some derogatory and accusatory mail, he said, adding that he took one of the mailings to the district attorney's office for investigation.
“I want it to be known to the public that we will not tolerate any of that,” Germani said.
“No, we won't,” Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd echoed, “and I think it's absolutely despicable that people are sending (such mail) to the elections office.
“That mail needs be referred to the district attorney,” he affirmed, iterating, “It's despicable and it's wrong.”
He commended Germani and the elections office staff as being professional and doing "a phenomenal job of administering the elections, and I've never seen an element of partisan bias out of your office.”
Germani also county residents have been receiving a multitude of mailings from the Voter Center and the Center for Voter Information, political advocacy groups, of applications for people to apply for mail-in ballots or to register to vote.
“We have nothing to do with that,” he said of the county elections office. He emphasized that the mailings are not ballots, they are applications. Residents who do not want to apply for mail-in ballots or who don't want to register to vote should just do nothing and throw them away, he said.
If a voter sends more than one application to the county elections office to obtain a ballot, they will receive only one ballot.
The multiple applications are considered duplicates and are separated, and the voter will receive only one ballot, even if he or she sends in multiple applications, Germani emphasized. He noted that the county's computer system flags the names if more than one ballot is requested.
“There will be more of these applications coming in the mail, and if you want to (fill them out and send them in) that's fine, but you're kind of wasting your time” if you send in more than one, he said.
