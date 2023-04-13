Lawrence County's government website is temporarily out of order.
The county's information technology department is working on a solution to the problem to get it up and running as quickly as possible, according to the commissioners.
Most links to services are expected to be operable by end of day Friday. Meanwhile, people are asked to use the county phone directory to contact the departments they need, by calling (724) 658-2541.
Past county commissioner's meetings, including their meeting April 11, have been recorded and are available for viewing through YouTube by visiting youtube.com/@lawrencecounty168.
