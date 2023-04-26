Two grants available from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency would help Lawrence County be better prepared in radioactive and hazardous material situations.
The county commissioners Tuesday agreed to apply for a $7,392 grant from PEMA's Act 147 Radiation Emergency Response Fund. The money traditionally is used to help the county improve its response capabilities while serving as a support county for the nuclear plant in Shippingport, Beaver County.
The county as a support county would provide shelters and decontamination services for people leaving Beaver County during an evacuation, in addition to other emergency response.
The grant would be available from July 1 through June 30, 2024.
The commissioners also agreed to seek $8,382 in grant funding from the Act 165 Hazardous Materials Response Fund, which provides money for development of emergency response to dangers associated with hazardous materials releases to the general public.
Both grants are for use by the county's Department of Public Safety.
