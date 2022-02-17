The Lawrence County jail soon could be housing federal inmates as a way to fill its cells and generate funds for the facility’s operations.
Acting Warden Michael Mahlmeister told the prison board Wednesday that he plans to meet with federal authorities about the possibility of housing accused federal offenders in the jail who have not yet been sentenced.
Moving the female inmate population to another unit will free up 63 beds in one housing unit for that purpose, he told the board.
The federal government would pay the county to house the prisoners until their adjudications, but the amount is yet undetermined.
A report issued by the U.S. Marshal service indicates the average daily prisoner detention cost is $97.70.
Commissioner Dan Vogler, who sits on the prison board, commented that amount, “is enticing to me, at least,” he said. When the county was housing state parole violator inmates, the state was paying only about $65 a day, he said.
Mahlmeister said he will research what the county’s responsibilities would be, how many would be sent to the county and other details about what is expected of the jail.
Discussion about the possibility of housing the federal inmates was spurred by District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa, who asked about the possibility of it.
“It’s a real possibility,” Mahlmeister said.
The county would have to provide transportation to the inmates from their current locations to Lawrence County’s facility, possibly through the sheriff’s office or by creating a “transport team.”
Mahlmeister said the inmates who would be housed in Lawrence County are those awaiting sentencing, from Pittsburgh or possibly Erie, within the western District of Pennsylvania.
He assured that the jail has adequate programming to meet the federal inmates’ needs.
Lamancusa noted the federal detention system could involve incarcerated offenders who are deemed to be dangerous.
“The guards would have to be prepared for possibly some bad guys coming into the jail,” he said.
The housing of federal inmates is an attractive prospect to the prison board members because the population numbers at the jail are low, and the income from housing the federal inmates could generate funds toward the county’s jail budget to offset tax dollars.
As of Wednesday, there were 99 inmates in the county jail, 15 of whom are female. Another 11 are housed at other facilities out of county, for separation purposes, Mahlmeister reported.
The jail’s total capacity is for 286 inmates. In May of 2020, the number of inmates had dipped to 78 because of COVID-19 restrictions. In 2019, the previous warden, Brian Covert, reported that there were 197 inmates, which is nearly twice the number of the current population.
Mahlmeister reported that there were no positive cases of COVID-19 among the staff or inmates as of Wednesday. He said that inmate visitation resumed Monday and the jail reopened Wednesday for volunteer counseling programs for inmates. The jail also has restored the use of the vending machines, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.