Lawrence County reported another death and 30 new cases on Saturday, state health officials reported.
The death count is now at 207.
The county’s case totals are 7,363 since the beginning of the pandemic with 5,337 confirmed and 2,026 probable.
Of the new cases, 15 were confirmed and 15 were probable.
There were 20,136 negative tests reported, up 30 from Friday.
So far, 29,917 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 222 since Friday.
There have been 24,788 full vaccinations administered, an increase of 585 since Friday.
The number of people in Pennsylvania who received both doses is now up to 3,871,294.
There are 5,320,563 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose.
The state has given first doses to 51.9 percent of its eligible population, ranking 10th in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There are 44.1 percent of 18-and-over residents fully vaccinated.
At UPMC Jameson, there are two COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there is one available adult ICU bed in the hospital with six currently staffed.
In the hospital, there are two COVID-19 ventilators in use and two adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
Pennsylvania reported 2,610 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 1,172,288.
There were 38 new deaths reported on Saturday, bringing the total to 26,532.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of April 30 to May 6 decreased to 6.6 percent from 7.6 percent last week.
