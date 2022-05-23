Lawrence County government officials have paid off a loan they floated at the end of last year to pay expenses until taxes roll in this year.
The decision to repay the $2.5-million tax revenue anticipate note in full was a joint decision of the commissioners — Chairman Morgan Boyd and commissioners Loretta Spielvogel and Dan Vogler, county administrator Joseph Venasco, Treasurer Richard L. Rapone and Controller David Prestopine.
The early repayment has saved the county $14,311 in interest payments, according to Rapone.
The commissioners had approved the borrowing on Dec. 7 from Huntington National Bank. The annual loan is used to help with the county government's operational and capital expenses until taxes are collected each year.
The county's financial team met last week, Boyd said.
"After looking at revenues for the first quarter compared to our projected expenses and the money we have in the bank, we determined it was prudent to pay it off," Boyd said. "Up to this date, this board has made fiscal responsibility a top priority. The county is in a healthy financial position right now, and paying down our debts early is one of the ways we're going to remain in that financial position."
