Lawrence County’s public safety director is ending his 20-year career with the county on Friday.
The commissioners Tuesday approved the retirement of Jeffrey Parish from the position in a 2-0 vote, and they appointed Chad Strobel as interim director of public safety.
Parish has worked for the county full time since 2001 when he was hired as deputy emergency management agency director under Brian Melcer. When Melcer left the position, Parish was promoted to the director position in January of 2019.
The changeover will become effective Friday.
Parish said he is looking into other possibilities of work in his retirement.
“It’s a bittersweet decision we have to make,” Commissioner Dan Vogler said of Parish’s retiring. “You’re well respected within our county and within the region, and by all of your counterparts whom you work with closely in southwestern Pennsylvania and beyond.”
Citing his accomplishments during his tenure, Vogler noted that the most important one was when the county floated a bond issue and built a new public safety building on Countyline Road in Hickory Township in 2015. The building went into service in April, 2016. At the same time, the county enhanced its radio communications network for emergency services with communications towers and new equipment for first responders.
“That was a big undertaking,” Vogler said, noting Melcer as Parish’s predecessor in the job also was part of the planning for those changes.
“We’ve said many times that of all the things we do here, your department is the one that could potentially touch every citizen of this county,” Vogler said.
“I feel fortunate to have been part of that operation and process,” Parish said in a phone interview Thursday.
Parish, who served under several boards of commissioners, said he worked the longest under Vogler, for 16 years.
In addition to his career with the county, Parish, 55, a Volant resident, also gave his share of public service, as a 37-year member of the Volant Volunteer Fire Department. He was the fire chief for 24 of those years, and he left the department three years ago. He also served as an elected Washington Township supervisor for 18 years.
An unforeseen situation that arose during his past two years with the county has been the COVID-19 pandemic, which presented a challenge not only within the courthouse and the emergency services world but in the general public.
Strobel in the top position will be paid the base rate of the director’s position at $57,500. His salary as deputy was $46,942.
He started out working in the county as the Region 13 Task Force assistant under a grant in 2005. Two years later, he became a 911 dispatcher, and worked his way up to deputy director over the 911 center, and ultimately to the position of deputy director of Emergency Management and Public Safety in 2017.
His public service includes being a member of the Shenango Area Fire District and the Neshannock Township Volunteer Fire Department.
Commissioner Commissioner Morgan Boyd, who noted he was 3 years old when the county hired Parish, said when he took over as a commissioner two years ago, the COVID-19 pandemic hit two months later.
“You’ve distinguished yourself as the top tier department head,” he told Parish. “Being thrown into a crisis like COVID... I don’t think this board would have been able to get through it without your leadership at the helm when everything went down last March, and even as it continues to evolve today.
“A great big thank-you and best wishes,” Boyd continued, adding, “I’m most comfortable knowing that (Strobel) is stepping in as the interim director, and I think that will be a seamless and flawless transition.”
Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel didn’t attend the meeting due to personal reasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.