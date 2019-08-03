Lawrence County has paid down its 2019 Tax Relief Anticipation Note with a $1.4 million payment on July 30.
This payment saved the county approximately $16,500 in interest, according to the Lawrence County Treasurer's Office.
The remaining balance on the 2019 TRAN note is $1.3 million.
The county commissioners had approved borrowing $2.7 million from PNC Bank at an interest rate of 2.7 percent to help with operational and capital expenses until county tax revenues begin to come in.
