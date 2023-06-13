Leo “Sonny” Proch was remembered by his fellow elected officials Monday as a kind, giving person with a great sense of humor.
Lawrence County government and Slippery Rock Township officials and firefighters are mourning the sudden loss of Proch, 72, a Slippery Rock Township supervisor for eight years, who died unexpectedly Saturday of complications from surgery in Allegheny General Hospital.
Proch was known to municipal and county officials and others as a funny guy, full of humor, and a very generous person.
He was a life member of the Slippery Rock Township Volunteer Fire Department, and had been with the department at least 20 years. He also was a member of the Lawrence County Search and Rescue Team. He also served on the Lawrence County League of Municipalities, where he had become friendly with and well known among many local municipal officials.
The Lawrence County commissioners held a moment of silence in his memory Tuesday at their public meeting.
Commissioner Dan Vogler called him “a dear friend, a very fine person. He was a gentleman. He was a funny man. He made you laugh. One thing that exceeded his sense of humor was his kindness. We extend our deepest sympathy to his family and his large number of friends. Wherever he went, he either had friends or made friends.”
Commissioner Brian D. Burick commented, “I was very saddened to learn of the passing of one of our very dedicated township supervisors. On a personal note, his family and my family attended the same church and I knew him many years ago.”
Burick said he talked to Proch at a recent township planning commission meeting, and Proch participated in a fan tour with Pittsburgh officials in Lawrence County.
“I hope he rests in peace and I’m grateful for the dedicated life and service of Sonny Proch to the county and the township,” Burick said.
“When you say one of a kind, he truly was,” Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel said. “He was the only one in that mold. Truly dedicated, and will be missed.”
Proch, who was vice chairman of the board of supervisors, was in the second year of his second six-year term as supervisor.
Supervisor Chairman Jack Armagost reflected that there was never a dull moment with Proch, and that he, Proch and Supervisor George Johnson made a good team.
Armagost noted that Proch was a family man.
He was known to have donated to various charitable causes.
“(He was) the most generous person I ever met in my life,” Armagost said.
Johnson said he knew Proch for more than half of his life, having worked alongside of him in various organizations, including the fire department’s search and rescue team.
“You don’t find a guy more giving than him,” Johnson echoed. “He would bring laughter into any meeting. He would make anybody feel comfortable.”
Johnson said Proch will be missed and there will be a void in his life with him no longer in it.
Lawrence County Treasurer Richard Rapone remembered Proch as a good friend for more than 20 years ago. He was a good and kind soul to everyone he met, Rapone said.
“He was a good friend. He was a loyal friend,” he said, adding, “Loyalty was very important to him.”
Rapone said Proch truly loved serving the community, and he personified public service. He noted that Proch would also be present at his annual tax outreach sites and would interact with the public in the township.
“He was dear to so many people. He was beloved by so many in the community,” Rapone said. “Sonny will be so deeply missed, but his beautiful life and memory will forever be etched in my heart.”
Armagost said the township vacancy board will appoint a successor to Proch’s seat in the near future.
