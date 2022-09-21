The Lawrence County recorder of deeds Office is offering a free property fraud protection tool, called Property Alert.
The tool, powered by GovOS, can safeguard citizens against property record fraud and help ease the minds of property owners, according to county Register and Recorder Tammy R. Crawford.
Property Alert is a software-based monitoring tool that allows people to create profiles, free of charge, to be alerted when any document, such as mortgage, deed or mortgage satisfaction, related to a specific parcel is recorded under the parcel’s ID or the owner’s name.
While property fraud rarely occurs in the county, the recorder of deeds office has received numerous telephone calls from property owners requesting the service. As a proactive measure, the office will make the free monitoring service available beginning October 1, 2022.
Users of it would go online to https://lawrence.pa.publicsearch.us/ and click on the Property Alert option at the top of the screen, and enter the name or other property information for which you want to create an Alert. You’ll receive a confirmation email and a notification every time a document is filed that matches the information in your profile. You can turn off profiles at any time as well.
Whenever a document is recorded in the recorder of deeds office against the information that the user has entered, an email will automatically be generated by Property Alert. The email will include the matched date, document type, document reference number, recording date/time of the matching document and a link to the document. This document can be viewed on the recorder of deeds online services website.
The alert does not mean that fraudulent activity has occurred. Rather, it notifies of any activity that has occurred on the property. It is the property owner’s responsibility to monitor the alerts and take action if they feel the activity is suspicious.
If any property owner receives an alert regarding activity that appears to be fraudulent or suspicious, he or she may call the county recorder of deeds office at (724) 656-2128.
For more information, visit GovOS.com
