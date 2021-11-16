The commissioners are seeking applicants interested in serving on three Lawrence County-appointed boards.
The county redevelopment authority has four seats opening up because of expiring terms of existing members.
The county industrial development authority has two seats open on its board, and there will be three vacancies on the Lawrence County Housing Authority.
The expiring terms on the industrial development authority are John Greenwood and Robert Foht.
Those terms expiring on the redevelopment authority are Jim Gagliano, Jr., Jon Natale, Frank Telesz and Dennis Alduk.
The terms of David Young, Ernestine Wise and Debby Hennon are expiring on the housing authority.
Those currently serving on the boards are able to apply for reappointments to those seats. The positions on all three boards will be open as of Dec. 31.
Anyone interested in serving should attend a commissioners meeting or contact the commissioners office. Applicants will be subject to background checks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.