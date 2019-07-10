Two municipalities will receive dollars for transportation needs from funds under the control of the Lawrence County commissioners.
The commissioners, at their regular meeting yesterday, agreed to allocate $12,500 to Perry Township toward the replacement of the Barkley Road Bridge.
Commissioner chairman Dan Vogler noted that the commissioners had given funds toward that project in the past, but the township has requested more. The funds will come from the county's allocation of the state Act 13 Marcellus Shale Legacy Fund, that is distributed to counties based upon population. The money is to be used for the replacement or repair of locally owned, at-risk or deteriorated bridges.
The project must be listed on the state transportation improvement plan to be eligible for funding from the account. Perry Township's supervisors initially had submitted a request for $53,500 to pay for the local share of the bridge over Camp Run.
The township now is requesting the additional sum because the cost of the local share has increased.
The commissioners thus approved the increase, which grants the township a total of $65,000 for its local share.
The commissioners also approved an allocation of $10,000 from the county's share of state liquid fuels funds to assist Mahoning Township in the repair of River Road, which was damaged by recent storms.
Township supervisor Vito Yeropoli said River Road was flooded and the supervisors asked for funding for drainage work to stop the water from running off of a hillside there.
"It washed away a part of the road, and we asked if we could have money to fix the drainage issues," he said.
With the recent storms, "we had flooding all over the township," he said. One day's storm dumped three inches of rain in 25 minutes.
"The water had nowhere to go. It was bad," he said.
Yeropoli said the township plans to pave a portion of River Road this summer, along with Hillsville Road and North Street in Edinburg, and that the supervisors approved a contract for the work last month.
Commissioner Steve Craig commented that the storms and rain have wreaked havoc throughout the county, particularly with the local farms during their growing season.
In other matters, the commissioners also gave certificates to Lawrence County employees who have worked in the government system for five years. They are: Gary Filippone, district attorney special project liaison; Kathryn Kerfoot, domestic relations initiation officer; Frankilyn Demos, caseworker III; Donald Mitcheltree, maintenance worker; Joshua Bush, telecommunicator at the county 911 center; Angela Masters, fiscal assistant II in the treasurer's office; Anthony Ross, adult probation officer II; and Kayla Taylor, caseworker III.
