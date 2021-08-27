Lawrence County has received a windfall of $5.7 million for its lead paint remediation and other home hazards programs.
The grant is to be shared among the counties of Lawrence, Mercer, Butler and Delaware, and the city of Lancaster, with Lawrence County Community Action Partnership as the agency coordinating and administering the funds.
The county received notice Thursday from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that it is one of three entities in the nation to receive that size of an award, county Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd said Friday.
HUD altogether has allocated $95 million to 28 state and local government agencies and 19 states to protect children and families from lead-based paint and other health hazards.
The amount allocated to Lawrence County for the four counties and Lancaster is the same amount received by Los Angeles County in California, and the entire state of Ohio, Boyd said.
“The fact that we were able to get more money than other counties, and the cities of Houston, Phoenix and Flint, Michigan, and as much as L.A. County and the state of Ohio is nothing less than incredible,” he said.
Lawrence County Community Action Partnership applied for the funding for its Lead Based Paint Hazard Reduction Program with approval by the commissioners, to identify and clean up dangerous lead in low- to-moderate-income households with children under age 6.
The county is the official entity that received the award, Boyd said.
LCCAP director Tom Scott explained the money is being shared because a consortium of counties was formed in 2006 of agencies similar to Lawrence that have similar needs. Lawrence County would never qualify on its own merits for the amount of funding, “so we put together pockets of other cities with high need,” Scott said.
The grant breaks down to $5 million allocated under HUD’s lead-based paint hazard reduction program and $700,000 under the Healthy Homes Supplemental Funding Program.
The lead-based paint funds will go to help 220 homes in the designated counties and the city of Lancaster with low-to-moderate income families with children under 6 years old, to eliminate lead hazards.
Another 140 homes will be remedied under the supplemental healthy homes program, for the eradication of such other household hazards as mold, carbon monoxide, lead or radon, Boyd said.
Lawrence County has had its lead eradication program since 2006, and this is the biggest grant it has received so far, Scott said.
“Lawrence County and LCCAP are leading the way statewide for these types of programs that have a statewide impact,” Boyd said, noting that the award is the larges grant that HUD allocated.
“When you’re able to go toe-to-toe with L.A. County, that’s a good day,” Boyd said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.