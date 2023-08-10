Lawrence County is now part of the greater Pittsburgh area.
The designation was made last month by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget. The designation to add Lawrence County to the Pittsburgh Metropolitan Statistical Area is based on population and census, commuters to the Pittsburgh region and other factors, according to Lawrence County Planning and Community Development Director Amy McKinney.
What it means exactly for Lawrence County has not been specifically spelled out.
The Office of Management and Budget makes it clear that the Metropolitan Statistical Area standards are to be used for statistical purposes only and “nonmetro” is not meant to define “rural.”
The change means that Lawrence County’s population of about 85,000 is being included in the Pittsburgh’s metropolitan area to boost the area’s population to about 2,434,021, based on 2022 U.S. Census figures.
Lawrence County previously had been included in a New Castle micropolitan statistical area. The eight counties that make up the Pittsburgh region include Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Lawrence, Washington and Westmoreland counties. Armstrong County was the most recent county to be added to the region when it was included in 2003.
Mercer County, though not in the Pittsburgh region, is considered the Hermitage Micropolitan Area. Indiana County is also a micropolitan area.
Whether or not the new designation would boost local opportunities for economic development is unknown, but officials are hopeful that the inclusion could prompt site selectors to consider places for business and industry to locate in Lawrence County, making it part of Pittsburgh’s search region, and in the long run, boost economic development here.
Chris Briem, a leading economist with the University of Pittsburgh, commented Wednesday, “People have been asking me why this happens. It has to do with community patterns changing, and counties can be added or taken away. Some employers, like large national employers, bases pay on the metro area cost of living, but Lawrence County was already included in the Pittsburgh region for the federal pay classification
“There’s an argument among some investors that you’re not on the radar if you aren’t included in a metropolitan area, but that impact is a little harder to nail down,” Briem said.
Benjamin G. Bush, CEO of the Lawrence County Regional Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corp., said Wednesday the designation would mean if any businesses are looking to establish in the Pittsburgh metropolitan statistical area, it will allow Lawrence County to be included as part of the region.
When the county completes grant applications and requests for proposals, the regional census data can be used for labor data and there is a larger labor shed to pull from to assist in drawing businesses to the Lawrence County area, he said.
Lawrence County already is affiliated with the Pittsburgh Regional Alliance and the Southwest Pennsylvania Commission as part of the Pittsburgh region, but until now it hadn’t been part of the Metropolitan Statistical Area, Bush said. “It can definitely help in funding and business resources to the community.”
”The county has not been given formal notification of this by the federal government,” Lawrence County Commissioner Chairman Dan Vogler said Wednesday. “I’m pleased to hear about it. We already participate in regional organizations in southwestern Pennsylvania, but coinciding, we also are a member of the Northwestern Regional Planning Commission.”
“We already have an involvement with the southwestern part of the commonwealth, and I believe this will enhance our involvement and that this will be very positive for our county,” he said.
If developers elsewhere in the country look at the MSAs and determine they’re looking for economic opportunities within the MSA borders, it does work to the county’s advantage, Vogler added.
He noted that Visit Lawrence County, the county’s tourist promotion agency, also is active with tourist promotion efforts in the southwest region of the state.
The commonwealth of Pennsylvania currently has 49 statistical areas that have been delineated by the Office of Management and Budget.
