Three Lawrence County boards acted this week to aid New Castle in blight removal, assist a downtown business with parking and issue a bond for a New Wilmington development.
All three boards —the Redevelopment Authority of Lawrence County, the Lawrence County Land Bank and the Lawrence county Municipal Authority — met Wednesday.
Contracts totaling $109,300 were awarded to low bidder Siegel Excavating of Edinburg by the Redevelopment Authority to demolish 22 blighted houses in New Castle.
Lawrence County administrator James Gagliano Jr. noted the demolition contracts show that the county is cooperating with the city in its blight removal project.
"This is a lot of money," he said, adding that the funds come from various sources. Those sources include funds obtained through property transfers recorded at the Register and Recorder's office, which may be used for demolition and rehabilitation, real estate transfer taxes and Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency funds.
The projects were divided into six contracts.
Houses to be demolished are:
Contract one, totaling $21,200: 1502 S. Jefferson St., 816 Eddy St., 809 W. Washington St., 1114 Sciota St.
Contract two, totaling $23,000: 733 Butler Ave., 107 Phillips Place, 716 Blaine St., 717 S. Ray St.
Contract three, totaling $24,600: 402 E. Wallace Ave. 412 Bartram Ave., 621 E. Reynolds St., 315 Florence Ave.
Contract four totaling $20,000: 412 Bell Ave., 403 ½ Bell Ave., 317 Bell Ave., 315 Bell Ave.
Contract five totaling $15,000: 810 Porter St., 12 Sankey St., 1016 W. Washington St.
Contract six, totaling $15,500: 115 West Terrace Ave., 16 North Lee Ave., 1022 Glenn Ave.
The Redevelopment Authority has two demolition contracts, also with Siegel, totaling $30,445 underway to knock down seven properties,
Contract one, totaling $10,445: 906 Porter St., 313 Florence Ave., 509 Denver Ave.
Contract two, totaling $20,000: 407 Galbreath Ave., 514 Galbreath Ave., 1613 Pennsylvania Ave., 502 Denver Ave.
The authority also approved receipt of a $175,000 PHFA grant received by the county. This will be distributed to municipalities using $52,500 for housing rehabilitation to low and moderate income residents, $113,750 for demolition and $8,750 for administration.
At the Municipal Authority meeting, the board adopted a resolution to issue an $18 million bond on behalf of Shenango on the Green for the StoneCreek development in New Wilmington.
Shenango on the Green anticipates constructing 12 single-story, 1,585-square-foot houses on the site of a former Westminster College fraternity house off Market Street.
In the final meeting, the Land Bank will provide three lots to the side yard program.
They include conveying 18 S. Apple Way to the Moose Lodge at 29 S. Mercer St. The property will be used for additional parking.
Other side lot properties conveyed are: Hillcrest Avenue to Anita Antonelli; East Reynolds Street to Charitylyn Bradley; 4 Schley St. to Santos Colon; 113 E. Clayton Ave. to Denise Zarilla.
