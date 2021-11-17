With three poll watchers as witnesses, Lawrence County's recount of the race for Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court judge commenced Wednesday morning.
The counting began around 10 a.m., following a meeting of the board of elections, where the members — the three county commissioners — voted to certify all of the results of the Nov. 2 General election with the exception of the commonwealth court judge's race. Results from that race will be certified at a special meeting at 9 a.m. Nov. 24.
The counting machines were set up in the maintenance office for the recount of 4,288 mail-in and absentee ballots on counting machines used at the polls. The Commonwealth Court judge race is the only race being recounted.
The recounting of 13,486 ballots cast at the polls are to be done Thursday on different machines.
According to deputy elections director Tim Germani, the law dictates that different machines be used to count the ballots than were used for those ballots in the actual election.
The recounting of 17,774 ballots that were cast in Lawrence County in the Nov. 2 general election is part of a statewide recount mandate.
The Pennsylvania Department of State declared last week that the race for a seat on the statewide Commonwealth Court would be automatically recounted in every county, because two candidates finished within a half-percentage point of each other in the Nov. 2 election.
Philadelphia Common Pleas Judge Lori Dumas, Democrat, ran against former Pennsylvania Senate Republican aide Drew Crompton, who was appointed last year to fill a Commonwealth Court vacancy until a replacement could be elected.
Unofficial returns show Dumas leading 1.29 million votes, or 25.36 percent, over Crompton with 1.27 million votes, or 25.03 percent.
A recount is mandated when the margin for a statewide office or ballot measure is less than or equal to 0.5 percent of the total vote.
Two seats on Commonwealth Court were on the ballot, and the lead vote-getter for the other seat was McKean County Republican lawyer Stacy Wallace, the department said.
Watchers of the Lawrence County recount process on Wednesday were Republican committee chairwoman Lynne Ryan and Republican Robin Singer. Marianne Hooker was a watcher for the Democratic party. Shenango Township Constable Russell DeMatteo stood by in case of any problems, and members of the election board also watched the afternoon counting process. County solicitor Jason Medure provided legal advice when needed.
The chairs of the county Democrats and Republican parties were notified of the recount, Commissioner Dan Vogler said at the election board meeting.
Germani reported that a 2-percent audit after the election resulted in no outstanding findings.
"Everything came in perfect," he said, noting the audit is done every year as required by the state election code.
Germani and Susan Kite, deputy director of voters, said the last time there was a statewide recount was in 2011, when only electronic voting machines were used and there was no paper trail. The recount was in the primary election for commonwealth court judge, they said.
Germani said that in preparation for the recount, he conducted a logic and accuracy test on the vote-counting machines and "it was perfect."
Kathryn Dornan, a representative of Election Systems & Software, from which the county bought its voting machines, was on hand for the recount to ensure the machines ran properly.
The election board is responsible for reviewing overvotes — ballots where voters voted for too many for the same office. Those will not be counted, he said.
There also will be a review of the undervotes where people only marked one space where they could vote for two.
He said there were four military ballots counted by hand, and two provisional ballots. People had six calendar days to show their identification at the county voter's office after voting on a provisional ballot, and only two people came forward.
Germani noted the election also had 22 "naked" ballots that will not be counted. Those are mail-in or absentee ballots not contained in the secrecy envelopes when mailed back, thus divulging the identity of the voter.
The county last year cast out more than 400 such ballots in the primary presidential race because the voter's privacy was compromised. The Democratic party contested those in court, then withdrew the complaint. It was refiled on a federal level, and the state Supreme Court upheld the county's determination.
The 17,776 ballots counted out of 55,980 registered voters in Lawrence County constituted a 31.75 percent voter turnout in the November election, Germani said.
