The Lawrence County commissioners appointed seven new members to the Workforce Investment Board.
The board is part of the West Central Job Partnership Program shared by Lawrence and Mercer counties. Its duties are to ensure that Pennsylvania's entire workforce system, covering many programs in multiple departments and agencies, meets employers' needs for trained, skilled workers and workers' needs for career and economic advancement.
The appointees to three-year terms are: Lis Campbell of Butler County Community College; Erin Orrico of DALRT (Dunkin) Inc.; Gary Grant of PABCOR metal fabricators; David Piontek of Pyrotecnico; James Hill of Hill Railroad Car Co.; Howard Thompson of the Beaver-Lawrence Central Labor Council, District 13; and Helmut Kraus of Flowline Division Ezeflow USA Inc.
Their terms all will expire in June of 2025.
The commissioners also approved the sale of 13 properties that were in the county's repository as properties forfeited by former owners for nonpayment of taxes.
The sales approved were for:
•Gavin Pagley $500 for the purchase of property at 800 S. Mill St. on the city's South Side.
•Sonya Stanley, $500 for a property on Lyndal Street on the city's South Side.
•Michele Conti, $1,000 for property on East North Street downtown.
•Matthew Mangino, $500 for property on Lacock Street in Mahoningtown.
•Calvin Altemus, $550 for property on Smithfield Street on the West Side.
•Dennis Flora Jr., $500, $1,000, and $1,000 for three properties on Gibson Avenue on the city's East Side.
•Thomas Fehrenbach, $500 each for five properties on Oak Street on the city's lower East Side.
The commissioners rejected three other bids for purchasing repository properties. One was from James Constant, for $800 for property on East North Street that was overbid by another buyer. A second and third were from Thomas Casey, who bid $500 on properties on East Reynolds Street and West State Street. Those also had been rejected by New Castle City Council.
