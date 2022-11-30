A load-bearing study of the Rose Point Bridge in Slippery Rock Township will show whether the span is still safe for foot, bicycle and golf cart traffic.
Meanwhile, the bridge is closed to everyone, because local officials don’t know if the span can sustain the weight of pedestrian or other recreational vehicle traffic.
The Lawrence County commissioners at their regular meeting Tuesday allocated $15,000 from the county’s Marcellus Shale Impact Fee transportation funds to assist the township supervisors in the cost of the $30,000 study. The township will pay the other $15,000.
The 190-foot-long township-owned bridge, located on Old Route 422, has been closed to vehicle traffic for about 20 years. The iron structure had been built in 1934, replacing an older one.
The state Department of Transportation about two months ago recommended that the township close the bridge to walkers and golf carts as well, according to township supervisors Leo “Sonny” Proch and George Johnson.
“We have to have the study to do anything to it, or see if it is safe enough even for people to walk across it, and what other recreational vehicles are allowed on it,” Proch said.
The bridge has been commonly used by people in golf carts to get from the Rose Point Campground to ice cream and mini-golf businesses on the other side of the Slippery Rock Creek.
Proch said the cement surface of the bridge is corroded, and there are spots where “you can look down through it.”
The state is concerned that someone might fall through it, Proch said. “Our insurance won’t cover it if somebody falls through it, so we closed it.”
Fred and Debbie Yeager, owners of the Rose Point Campground, circulated a petition around Labor Day asking for a remedy. They attended the commissioners meeting Tuesday when funds for the study were approved.
Yeager said the petition contains an impact statement and at least 500 hundred signatures of people who have stated why they want to be able to use the Rose Point Bridge, for fishing, photography, hiking and other reasons.
The petition is laminated and has a QR code so people can complete an online survey. Hard copies of the document are available for signing at the campground store.
“The petition isn’t against anyone,” Yeager noted. “It’s just a position statement.”
“They were upset when we had to close it down,” Proch said of the campground owners.
Initially, the bridge approach was blocked with tires filled with dirt to keep cars and other vehicles out. But since the state’s mandate to close it, the township has secured fences around both ends to keep people out, because of the potential liability.
The Yeagers have owned the Rose Point campground for more than 50 years.
Their biggest issue is that the campground is on the west side of the bridge and Mr. C’s Funspot is on the east side, Debbie Yeager explained. People from the campground side would walk, ride bikes or drive golf carts over the bridge, because there was enough access that smaller vehicles could get through, she said.
She estimated that typically, about 20 golf carts would cross that bridge each day on weekends during nice weather.
Additionally, a boat launch on the Slippery Rock Creek allows kayakers access to the Slippery Rock Creek, but with the bridge being closed, there is no way for them to safely cross the creek to access the launch, Yeager said.
The bridge on Route 422 has no sidewalk, and there are three lanes of traffic, posing a danger to anyone walking with a kayak.
“It’s actually against the law to walk across that bridge along 422,” she said. The Rose Point Bridge would have been the access, “and now that alternative has been shut off. It’s a safety factor.”
“We talked to the township and the commissioners about how we can study it and determine if they can open it for foot traffic,” she said. They want to find out what the capacity is and whether it can be used for walkers or light vehicles.
Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd said the commissioners sat down with the township supervisors a year ago and discussed the bridge problem. Then a month ago, the township submitted a request to the county for some state liquid fuels dollars.
The closure “has had an adverse effect on the economic atmosphere there,” Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel pointed out. “The Slippery Rock Township supervisors work hard for their township. We are definitely very happy to assist them.”
The commissioners and the supervisors went out to the bridge earlier in the year to look at it, Commissioner Dan Vogler said. He noted that while the bridge is owned by the township, the supervisors have asked the county for help. He pointed out that road was formerly Route 422, and in the early 1950s, the New Butler Road or Route 422 was built. He thanked the Yeagers for their interest.
“Hopefully the end result (of the study) will be something that can accommodate their patrons and the public in general,” he commented.
According to Lawrence County Memoirs at lcmemoirs.com, the bridge has been in disrepair since the new Route 422 was built.
“We would like to see it upgraded, from an economic impact and a safety factor,” Yeager said. “This is a strong recreation area, with McConnell’s Mill State Park downstream from us, and the Wilroy Iron Furnace, a historic structure on the national register sits right at this bridge.”
The bridge itself has historic significance, she said. It’s an iron truss bridge and Carnegie Co. is stamped on it.
She commented about the commissioners helping fund the study, “I realize this may not open the bridge, but this is the next step.
“There are a lot of reasons to try to preserve this,” she said.
