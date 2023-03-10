A sewer project planned for Neshannock Township is getting a financial injection from the county’s allocation of American Rescue Plan Act dollars.
The Lawrence County commissioners doled out three grants from the COVID rescue funding Tuesday at their regular meeting, allocating $900,000 to Neshannock Township to assist with costs of a $1.5-million sewer project that will serve a total of 73 homes in the Highland Park and Blews Way subdivisions. They also allocated $100,000 to the Lawrence County Tourist Promotion Agency for online promotion of tourism in Lawrence County, and another $900,000 to the Shenango Township supervisors’ efforts to recreate the Lawrence Village Plaza.
The Neshannock Township funds will be used to help defray the costs of sewer construction in the two neighborhoods, where several homes have had severely malfunctioning septic systems for many years. The township supervisors had made multiple attempts to secure state grant money for the project, but none of the avenues of financial help were available.
The project was scheduled to get under way this week to build sewers and furnish each home with an electrical grinder pump system.
“This assists a neighborhood where a lot of individuals might not have been able to afford the increased costs,” Commissioner Morgan Boyd said, adding the entire cost of the project otherwise would have been borne by the residents.
“We’re certainly happy to be in the position to help those residents out,” Boyd said during his last meeting as a county commissioner.
He resigned from his elected office, effective Friday, to assume a position of assistant to the secretary of the state Department of Community and Economic Development. He begins those duties next week.
The American Rescue Plan funds are part of $6.15 billion allocated to Pennsylvania counties, cities and local governments to support COVID-19 response efforts, replace lost revenues, support economic stabilization and address systemic public health and economic challenges. The funding allocated to the entities are one-time allocations.
“With the moneys we have received, we need to use them appropriately in a variety of different ways, and infrastructure is certainly part of that,” Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel commented. “If there’s a bright spot in the devastation that COVID has brought, it’s that money coming to the counties, she said.
Commissioner Dan Vogler, now the board’s chairman, noted the Neshannock supervisors also are putting money toward the project.
Vogler, a former Neshannock supervisor, said the need for sewers in those neighborhoods goes back to the 1990.
“At the time, we did a study of areas throughout the township that were not served by sewers. There was a list of 10 neighborhoods, and this was one of them,” he said, adding, “We’re talking quite a long time that these folks have had to wait. This is certainly a positive step forward for those residents and the township as a whole, and a positive step forward for the entire county.”
