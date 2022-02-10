The Lawrence County commissioners have turned $150,000 in county funds over to the county airport authority for the design of a new terminal at the New Castle Airport.
The prospective building will replace the existing terminal that has existed since at least 1960, according to James Farris Jr., authority chairman.
The county’s contribution for the design represents 6 to 8 percent of the anticipated total estimated project cost of $2 million, county Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd said.
When the commissioners adopted the 2022 county budget in December, they earmarked around $2 million for community enhancements for economic development, transportation and public safety. The $150,000 for the airport was one of those budgeted allocations.
“This expansion of the airport development is coming about because of the commissioners,” Farris said. “All three of them recognize the value of this asset and its potential economic benefits.”
He credited Boyd for spearheading the effort. Commissioners Loretta Spielvogel and Dan Vogler said they also strongly support the mission.
“I see it as a good economic opportunity for the county,” Vogler commented. “Part of our discussion with Mr. Farris is that we have put him in touch with the Northwest Pennsylvania Commission.”
The commission is a planning agency with eight county members, including Lawrence County, and assists with obtaining funding for various projects. The agency has had experience in working with other airports in the northwest region for potential funding opportunities, Vogler pointed out.
“Coupled with that is the infrastructure bill passed by Congress,” he said. “It will be interesting to see if funds are allocated for the enhancements of that airport. If so, we will certainly work in hand with the airport authority to get those funds secured.”
The airport authority through a bidding process has retained Rhea Engineer & Consultants Inc. of Pittsburgh as the airport’s engineering firm, and that company will design the new terminal, Farris said. He anticipates the design work will begin within the next two months.
The terminal, like the existing building, will be designed to house the fixed-base operation, aircraft rental, Haski Aviation charter service, aircraft maintenance shop and the only designated pilot examination center in Western Pennsylvania, Farris said.
“The building has to meet certain FAA standards, and everything is built to the FAA standards,” Boyd pointed out. The county also sees potential for a restaurant and a possible banquet facility to locate within the terminal to create more revenue for the airport, he said.
The airport authority, with help from the county, meanwhile is pursuing various funding avenues for the construction.
With the county’s help, the seven-member airport authority is applying for federal infrastructure grants to fund 80 percent of the construction cost, Boyd said. He said the authority also hopes to obtain infrastructure funding from Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Aviation bureau, and the airport is in the state Capital budget for expansion work.
“We’re looking to get as much money as we can to defray local costs,” Boyd said, adding that the county also has reached out to the Northwest Pennsylvania Commission, “and we hope to put together competitive applications.”
Boyd noted one rationale for the terminal expansion project is to provide avenues for revenue options for the authority, which only receives revenues from hangar rentals. By investing in the terminal expansion, the authority could generate additional rental revenue from other uses in the building.
He pointed out that, nevertheless, the New Castle Airport is the only public airport in Pennsylvania that operates in the black without receiving any funding from its host municipality.
Another rationale is to promote economic growth by attracting companies to Lawrence County with logistics, cargo transportation and warehousing.
“Lawrence County, ideally, has the potential to be a logistics hub for western Pennsylvania and Northeastern United States,” Boyd said.
Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel said the county received an influx of money from the federal CARES grant and American Rescue plan, both as a result of COVID-19, which have allowed the commissioners to earmark dollars for the airport planning.
“I don’t know that there’s ever been a time that amount of money has come in to allow us to support different ventures,” Spielvogel said. She sees the funds being put to good use by making the airport more enticing with lengthened runways and the preparedness for economic expansion.
“I think we need to use this influx of money to increase the prospects of making this that hub in our area,” she said.
Currently, many local industrial and corporate business executives use the airport every day, Farris said, noting that was one of the features that attracted Walmart to Union Township.
He noted that the new terminal, with the ability to generate revenue and enhance economic opportunities, will be the first of three phases planned for the airport to increase air traffic flow.
Phase two would involve moderate runway expansion, he said, and the third phase would involve expanding the runway to 5,000 feet, which would allow any size non-commercial aircraft to use it.
Boyd pointed out that the airport generates about $6 million in economic activity for the county per year, based on a study done by PennDOT.
“There’s no reason that it can’t turn into $60 million, plus it’s self-sustaining,” he said.
“There is so much synergy that exists around having an airport,” Farris agreed.
