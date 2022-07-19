The Lawrence County assessment office has added $8,696,808 in new property assessments for additional money to its tax rolls for 2022.
That addition comes from the detection or reporting of new construction countywide, as identified through the county's sketch detection project, explained chief county assessor J.R. Hardester.
The improvements were recorded between Jan. 1 and June 30, according to Hardester, who presented the report to the commissioners at their public meeting July 12.
About 532 parcels had shown changes were made to the properties, he said. The amount of county tax revenue derived from the increased assessment is $71,878 in unbudgeted money, meaning the funds are additional to the county's 2022 spending plan.
Hardester noted that since the inception of the county's interim billing process in 2011, Lawrence County has added $264,620,027 in assessment to the tax rolls, resulting in $1,775,286.68 in additional unbudgeted tax revenue, Hardester said.
The increased tax revenue will be generated after the August interim tax bills are mailed out before Aug. 1, he said.
In other matters at their meeting, the commissioners:
•Agreed to allocate $5,574 in liquid fuels funds to Taylor Township for the repair of culverts on English Hollow Road and Graham Avenue.
•Appointed Phillip Tramdack of East Moody Avenue to a three-year term on the L.C. Federated Library System board of directors.
•Added $36,000 to the county's jail revenue fund for the housing of out-of-county inmates. The commissioners commended jail superintendent Michael J. Mahlmeister for his efforts in bringing in the outside inmates from state and other counties as a way to create revenues for jail operations.
