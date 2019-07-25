The Lawrence County commissioners have approved four resolutions to address tax issues with houses sold, or unsold, at the April 26 Tax Claim Bureau sale.
Tish Foster, the county's tax claim director, updated the commissioners on the status of the properties.
In Resolution 146, according to chairman Dan Vogler, the commissioners proposed exonerating 2018 municipal taxes, including city, borough or school taxes, for properties that were not sold and are removed from the tax rolls and placed in the repository.
“Basically, these are all from the judicial sale we had on April 26,” Foster said. “The first parcels were not sold. We have to remove the county and municipal taxes and these properties will be in the repository.”
Vogler then pointed out numbers of unsold properties.
“There are a good number of them in the city of New Castle, but they are also spread throughout the county in various municipalities,” the veteran commissioner said.
Commissioner Steve Craig asked whether the properties would once again be available for the sale price of $500. Foster said that is the case.
As of the April 26 sale, there were 98 properties listed as unsold that will go into the county’s repository. Of those, 69 are in New Castle, including two properties in Ward 1, four properties in Ward 2, 12 properties in Ward 3, 20 properties in Ward 4, eight each in Wards 5 and 6, 11 in Ward 7 and four in Ward 8.
Elsewhere in the county, there are eight in Union Township, five properties in North Beaver Township, four in Shenango Township, three each in Taylor and Pulaski townships, two in Ellwood City and one each in Little Beaver, Mahoning, Neshannock and Wayne townships.
Resolution 147 then called for the exoneration of 2019 county and municipal taxes to be removed, as they have been partially paid, Vogler said.
“These were properties that were sold and they did have some proceeds,” Foster said. “After the taxes were paid, there was a small portion left and it wasn’t enough to pay all of them, so we pro-rated them.”
Two of the properties are located in the city of New Castle, while one is situated in Ellwood City and the other in Wayne Township.
Resolution 148, Vogler said, called for the exoneration of 2019 county and municipal taxes be removed from the tax rolls as they have been sold for $500.
Vogler pointed out the buildings were in the city of New Castle, four in Mahoning Township, three in Union Township and one in Shenango Township.
“These were sold for $500, and there were no delinquent taxes to pay or county or municipal taxes,” Foster said.
Reviewing the documents, Craig inquired about the limited-liability corporations who often buy properties from the county.
“How do you know they exist?” Craig asked.
Foster said the bureau makes the leadership of the limited-liability corporation to show proof.
“We have them attach those documents to their paperwork and we keep them in the folders,” Foster said.
Resolution 149, Vogler said, called for the exoneration of 2019 county and municipal tax to be removed form the tax rolls as all delinquent taxes were paid.
“Some are from the city, three from Elwood City, one from Neshannock, one from Shenango township, one from Slippery Rock Township and three from Union Township,” Vogler said.
Foster informed the commissioners the properties “did have proceeds that paid the delinquent taxes.”
“Most of these, there was not quite enough to pay all the delinquent taxes, so those would be exonerated through the sale,” Foster said.
Foster then told the commissioners that when a property is sold for more than $500, the first thing that is completed is the payment of delinquent taxes.
“It there wasn’t enough to pay all the delinquent taxes, the balance of those taxes are exonerated through the sale,” Foster said. “The current taxes … we have to have a resolution to exonerate those.”
Craig then asked if the properties sold for $500 still have an assessed value of the sale price.
“Just because they sold for $500, their assessed value is not $500,” Craig said. “Since these were sold in the free and clear sale, they still have that assessed value.
“The first group, we rolled into the repository, they then become worth whatever they then sell for,”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.