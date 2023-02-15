A Lawrence County 4-H member has been named president of the Pennsylvania 4-H State Council.
Colby Carreon, a son of Mike and Kelly Carreon of Enon Valley, is a senior at Blackhawk High School in Beaver County. He was named to the post at the annual Pennsylvania 4-H State Leadership Conference last week.
Carreon is a member of the Lawrence County 4-H Baby Beef Club, through which he raises and exhibits market steer projects. He says that 4-H has taught him a lot about public speaking. His future plans are to either become a professional welder or drive trucks focusing on agriculture.
Carreon was among more than 280 Pennsylvania 4-H youth who gathered at the the Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center in State College for the event, to network and enhance their leadership skills.
In addition to hosting leadership-oriented workshops and recognizing Pennsylvania 4-H state-level award winners, the conference unveiled the new Pennsylvania 4-H State Council.
The council is a premier group of young people selected from around the state as the official spokespeople for the Pennsylvania 4-H program. Throughout the next year of their term, these individuals will represent the program at industry gatherings, plan state-level events, and attend 4-H activities and meetings around the state.
Administered in Pennsylvania by Penn State Extension, 4-H is a non-formal educational youth-development program of the United States Department of Agriculture that helps young people develop knowledge and skills to become capable, caring and contributing citizens. To find your local program, visit the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/programs/4-H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.