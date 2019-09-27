Steve Treu wants people to know they can make their own heroin.
It’s not a secret that will get anyone arrested, nor will it make anyone rich.
However, Treu believes, it is the key to recovery from opioid addiction.
It all has to do with endorphins, the licensed counselor said Tuesday at a kickoff session for his upcoming, four-class series on understanding, treating and successfully recovering from opioid addiction. The 90-minute sessions are scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28 at The Confluence.
Treu — a licensed counselor, author of the book “Hope is Dope” and a former New Castle News sportswriter — explained to his Confluence audience that enabling the body to restart its production of endorphins is the key to opioid addiction recovery. Opioids — which he called fake endorphins — saturate a specific receptor in the brain and in doing so shut down the production of natural endorphins, which are vital to recovery.
Treu’s methodology incorporates physical, mental or spiritual activity that trigger the brain’s reproduction of endorphins and create “a natural high.”
“There is ONE solution to this,” he said. “O-N-E— one: Only Need Endorphins. The only way you’re going to heal is to start producing your own endorphins.
“How many people know that you can make opioids naturally? Why is this not being talked about? I can produce heroin naturally. Mind, body spirit is the answer is going to be the answer. “
EDUCATION
Treu’s impending “Reset Your Brain” series will be coming to New Castle for the second time this year, a joint venture among Treu, Butler County Community College and Vision Ministries.
“Vision Ministries is faith-based, and this is faith-based, and we bring that into the city of New Castle, in that education is important,” said Vision Ministries’ Randy Crum. “We educate parents, grandparents, those people in addiction, those people fighting addiction.
“Anyone who is fighting this battle, or even if they’re not fighting it yet, they need information to know what the brain does. If you don’t know the enemy, you don’t know how to fight it.”
Treu’s series explains exactly how opioids work in the brain to create addiction, and why endorphins are the key to recovery from it.
“What really strikes you is the simplicity of him explaining complicated neuroscience,” said Dan Bailey, a certified recovery specialist who also is part of Vision Ministries. “He breaks neuroscience down very simply so any person can understand addiction. I teach classes on addiction, but that is the best I’ve ever seen.
“We feel that in order to build a recovery community like we aspire to do, first of all, people have to understand what addiction really is. Once people understand that, then they can start to melt the stigma away from it and maybe find it in their heart that, ‘these people need help.’ They don’t need the criticism, they don’t need to be looked at as a dirty junkie. So we need to get our leaders involved in helping us build a recovery community. And the first step is understanding addiction.”
Anyone interested in taking the classes may simply show up at 6 p.m. Oct. 7 at The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St., for the first one. Those who attend all four classes will receive a free, one-year membership to the New Caste YMCA for endorphin-producing physical activity.
ENDORPHINS
Initially used in the late 19th century as a common analgesic and cough syrup ingredient, heroin also was found to create feelings of euphoria. In 1972, Treu said, researchers discovered a spot in the brain — a receptor — to which heroin and other opioids traveled. They dubbed it an opioid receptor.
“The obvious follow-up to that is, if there’s a receptor in the brain for heroin, what is it actually there for?” Treu said.
Three years later, scientists had their answer: it's for endorphins, which the Oxford Dictionary defines as “any of a group of hormones secreted within the brain and nervous system … which activate the body's opiate receptors, causing an analgesic effect.”
“They named it endorphins because endorphins stands for endogenous morphine,” Treu said. “ ‘Endogenous’ means ‘inside the body.’ Morphine is an opioid. And so the scientists named it ‘opioids inside the body.’ ”
As the chemical composition of heroin became increasingly understood, pharmaceutical companies raced to develop it into medications.
“I have no problem with the proper use of meds,” Treu said. “It’s like everything — if you use it properly, it’s good. The problem is, we haven’t used it properly, and we did not teach people how to use it properly … People don’t know what’s going to happen to their natural endorphins system when they use opioids.”
What happens, he said, is that “fake endorphins” shut down the production of natural endorphins. “They go to sleep,” Treu said. “Endorphins go to sleep. You get into this phase of what I call ‘hibernating endorphins.'
“When you try to stop using them, and your receptors are empty and your natural endorphins are asleep, that’s called withdrawal. What are opioids used for? Pain. When natural endorphins are at work in your body, that’s a natural painkiller. You don’t have that any more. You are in great pain … Society says, ‘just quit,’ but it’s the most horrible thing ever. You can’t just quit, you can’t even feel good, and nor can you function. You need endorphins to function.”
True noted that medicines such as Methadone, Suboxone, Vivitrol and Naloxone can help and do save lives when they are used properly.
“They are amazing stabilizers,” he said. “But if that’s all we’re giving them, they’re staying stuck. They need to be producing endorphins as well, or they’re going to be staying on medicine the rest of their lives. They’re also not going to realize there is a way to feel better.”
That concept forms the basis of Hope Is Dope, the title of both Treu’s book and class series.
“Hope literally produces endorphins,” he said. “Hope literally feels good. When a person who has been battling addiction recognizes that ‘I can get that high again naturally,’ and they believe it — that’s the key — now they’re going to take off running because they’re not going to be satisfied with low-grade emotional states the rest of their lives. You can totally do, mind, body, spirit — you’ve got to do them all.
“Anyone who’s ever succeeded in recovery has done it by producing endorphins, whether they know it or not.”
THE CLASSES
*The class topics in Steve Treu's "Reset Your Brain: Hope is Dope series" include "It's All In Your Head," Oct. 7; "A Unified Diversity," Oct. 14; "Just Say Yes," Oct. 21; and "Putting It All Together," Oct. 28.
*Each class is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Anyone interested may simply show up at the first class.
*For more information, contact Tracy Hack, BC3 Community Leadership Initiatives Coordinator, at (724) 287-8711, extension 8172, or by email at Tracy.Hack@bc3.edu.
