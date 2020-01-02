New Castle City Council reluctantly approved a second conditional use request for the former St. Francis Hospital during a special meeting held Monday.
"I'm of limited faith, but it's the only option that I feel we have," said Councilman Paul Stefano.
Charles Everhardt of Lockwood Development Partners bought the property from UPMC in January for $25,000, a fraction of the $700,000 at which the property was assessed. Everhardt has split the development of the property at 1000 S. Mercer St. into two phases. In phase one, he plans to open a veterans adult daycare center.
The request, which was approved by a 4-to-1 vote with Councilman Richard Beshero voting in opposition, must adhere to the following conditions:
•A maximum of 200 participants per day.
•Obtain and maintain all required licensure for operation of the facility from the commonwealth.
•No drug and alcohol counseling or treatment offered or provided at the facility.
•Adhere to staffing participant ratio as required by the state and VA.
•Staff security must be present and onsite during hours of operation.
•Apply for any building permits required for the renovation within six months.
Councilman Tim Fulkerson, who feels this has been an "ongoing real estate nightmare," said he felt he had to vote in favor of the request.
"I have to give him a vote of approval," said Fulkerson, who also doesn't want the future of the property without the request to fall on the incoming mayor and council. "I want him to prove me wrong."
Everhardt has appeared before the council multiple times throughout the summer since acquiring the site and most recently on Friday where he spoke to council via speakerphone through the cellphone of his attorney, Angelo Papa.
"With all due respect to attorney Papa, I don’t believe your client will be able to get this done,” said Beshero, who has been vocal about his skepticism in the past.
"I think it's a smoke and mirror job, and that's the nice way I could put it," said Beshero. "I’m really not allowed to say how I want to put it."
"I don't disagree with you Besh(ero)," said Fulkerson. "I really don't because, if I was a betting man, I'd have to take your wager to say it's probably not going to happen because it's happened time and time and time again in this community."
Councilman Tom Smith made note a request Everhardt had submitted for a $250,000 loan from the city's Enterprise Zone Revolving Loan Fund had been withdrawn.
Councilman William Panella admitted he wasn't going to vote in favor of Everhardt when he saw he had applied for the loan since Everhardt had spoken about his extensive financial capabilities in the past.
"Since he withdrew (the request), and he's going to invest his own money, I think he should have the opportunity," said Panella. "I hope it works out."
The proposed hours of operation of the daycare will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“They intend to start operating within the next six months,” said Papa. “I know there’s been some concern on getting going.”
Everhardt expects between 100 to 120 participants will spend time there every day.
“The overall project, we’re anticipating between 300 and 400 jobs,” said Everhardt. “On phase one, we’re probably between 50 and 100.”
Everhardt advised council he will be applying for an adult daycare center permit with the state of Pennsylvania within the next 30 to 60 days.
In June, Everhardt predicted the cost of rehabilitation to be approximately $12 million, but, four months later, he predicted the cost to be upwards of $15 million to $20 million.
The first conditional use request, which was granted in June, was approved under the following conditions:
•400 resident maximum, divided between long-term senior housing, nursing home living and dormitory living. The numbers apply to veterans.
•Residents 55 and older are eligible to stay in long-term senior housing and the nursing home.
•Must meet square footage requirements for housing and parking.
•Staff security — human and electronic — must be on site.
•Nursing home must comply to local, state and federal certification guidelines.
"I don't know what will become of that property if this gentleman is not successful because I don't know where the city would ever, ever get the money to tear it down," said Fulkerson.
In other business:
•An employment agreement with the Laborer’s District Council of Western Pennsylvania on behalf of Local Union No. 964 for public works and recreation for 2020, 2021 and 2022 was approved.
