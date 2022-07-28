A Lawrence County jail corrections officer has found himself on the other side of the law and on the opposite of the jail cell bars.
New Castle police have arrested Travis D. Marsh, 46, of Hillsville, after a confidential informant reported to them Marsh was selling contraband to inmates at the jail while he was on duty, according to a criminal complaint.
The informant said the contraband included controlled substances, smoking tobacco and smokeless tobacco, the report said.
Detectives of the Lawrence County district attorney’s office purchased chewing tobacco and smokeless tobacco, and created a counterfeit substance to replicate heroin. They set up surveillance in an area of the city’s North Hill where the informant had agreed to meet Marsh with the substances, along with a bag of the heroin for himself, the court papers state. The informant was issued $100 of recorded money to give Marsh, but he did not take the money, saying he wanted to receive more heroin instead, the report said.
Marsh was wearing his county corrections uniform when the exchange took place, officers conducting the surveillance noted in the report.
Following the delivery by the confidential informant, police took Marsh into custody Wednesday afternoon in the parking lot of the jail, where they searched him and found the counterfeit heroin, along with a notebook containing owe sheets for the specific inmate for whom the substances were intended, the court documents state.
The police impounded Marsh’s car and obtained a search warrant.
They reported the two bags the informant gave to Marsh were in his car’s center console.
Marsh was charged Thursday with possessing contraband/controlled substance; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility.
He was arraigned by District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright, who committed him to the jail on a $100,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.