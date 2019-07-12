A Neshannock Township mother and daughter died Thursday morning as a result of a homicide-suicide.
Lawrence County Deputy Coroner Richard Johnson said ballistic evidence recovered at the autopsy indicated that both 12-year-old Jazmyn Keller and her mother, Melanie Keller, 48, had been shot.
"The evidence is that the daughter died from a gunshot wound and that the mother started the fire then took her life," Johnson said.
He said he, Neshannock Township police chief John Rand and the Pennsylvania state police fire marshal, who were jointly investigating the incident, all came to the same conclusion.
Johnson said a semiautomatic handgun was recovered this morning from the rubble of the house at 2939 Old Plank Road.
