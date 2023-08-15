A Lawrence County coroner’s report revealed 51-year-old Jason T. Altman died of multiple gunshot wounds to the trunk of his body.
His death has been ruled a homicide.
A family member found Altman dead outside of his home at 2315 Old Chewton Road early Monday morning, according to Coroner Richard “R.J.” Johnson.
Johnson said a forensic autopsy was performed Monday afternoon at Heritage Valley Health Center in Beaver County. It appears that Altman was killed Sunday night, he said.
Altman was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner Anthony “Bo” DeCarbo around 10:20 a.m. Monday.
Altman was found outside at the bottom of concrete steps leading to his house, DeCarbo said.
State police, who are investigating the shooting death, reported evidence of foul play was found at the scene. Shenango Township police initially responded and requested the state police and its Troop D Major Case Team take over the investigation.
State police Cpl. Randy Guy said Tuesday he could not release any information about the probe or whether the police have any suspects.
No charges have been filed in the case.
“We’re still interviewing people and there still is a lot of work to do,” Guy said.
Guy is asking anyone who has information about the shooting contact the state police New Castle station at (724) 598-2211.
