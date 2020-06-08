With graduation parties off the table because of COVID-19 restrictions, Charmagne Henry looked for another way to celebrate the educational rites of passage for her two daughters.
On Saturday, she and husband Alton Henry arranged for a drive-by procession to mark the accomplishments of Mikala Henry -- who graduated from Butler County Community College with an associate's degree in criminal justice -- and Mikara Henry, who received her diploma from the Lincoln Park Performing Arts School.
In addition to graduating, neither girl has missed a day of school since starting kindergarten.
The convoy of well-wishers formed up at Beer4Less at the Cascade Galleria and, led by the New Castle Fire Department, proceeded to the North Hill and past the girls’ East Wallace Avenue home. The front porch and yard of the home were covered with balloons and poster-sized photos of each girl, as well as signs proclaiming their record of perfect attendance.
In the street, decorated garbage cans were available for anyone wanting to deposit a card or note of congratulations as they passed by, but most vehicles stopped to hand their congratulatory packets personally to Mikala and Mikara.
Prior to the convoy, the sisters also received the occasional horn honk from other passers-by.
Both girls intend to continue their education this fall, with Mikala pursing a bachelor’s degree and Mikara planning to study nursing.
The convoy to offer drive-by congratulations to graduates Mikala and Mikara Henry forms outside Beer4Less at the Cascade Galleria.
While waiting for the convoy to depart, participants could enjoy refreshments and photos of the graduates.
Mikala, left, and Mikara Henry pose amid a display of balloons outside their East Wallace Avenue home.
Charmagne Henry, mother of Mikara and Mikala, straightens up part of the elaborate display she created outside the family home in preparation for the passing well-wishers.
Charmagne Henry hugs her daughter Mikala, while Mikala's sister and fellow graduate Mikara looks on.
Mikala and Mikara Henry, along with their father, Alton, greet a convoy of well-wishers led by a New Castle Fire Department truck as it starts past their East Wallace Avene home Saturday.
Graduating sisters Mikala, left, and Mikara Henry greet well-wishers who drove by their East Wallace Avenue home Saturday afternoon to celebrate their accomplishment.
