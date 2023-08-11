A North Hill man who reportedly burglarized three convenience stores and tried to break into a fourth will spend 1 to 2 years in the Lawrence County jail.
Troy Hockenberry, 41, of North Jefferson Street, was sentenced Friday by Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge John W. Hodge, who also ordered him to pay full restitution to the three stores for damages and items he reportedly stole.
Hockenberry, on a burglary spree last summer, reportedly broke into convenience stores in Wampum, Wilmington Township and North Beaver Township, and he unsuccessfully tried to break into a store in West Pittsburg.
He pleaded guilty on July 28 to three burglary charges, one attempted burglary charge and a driving under the influence case.
The 1- to 2-year sentence in the county jail was the recommendation to the judge in the plea agreement by the district attorney’s office. It also included a driving-under-the-influence conviction.
In the Wampum case, Hockenberry was facing 53 charges, most of them for retail theft. He reportedly stole 50 packs of cigarettes and put them in a laundry basket and left the store with them.
Those and other remaining charges in the four incidents, which reportedly occurred last summer, were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.