A Youngstown man is wanted by Pulaski Township police for reportedly reneging on a contract to install windows in a couple's home.
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 39-year-old John Bartos, owner of Gridiron Windows & Doors LLC.
Bartos is accused of not showing up to do work in an agreement he entered in January with the Pulaski couple, who reportedly paid him $4,000 up front for his work. The total contract amount was for $8,250, according to Lt. Chad Adams, Pulaski Township police officer in charge.
According to a criminal complaint, Bartos, who cashed the couple's check on Jan. 24, was to have completed the installation of 14 windows by April, 2022. The homeowner told police that he began calling Bartos after that date and they exchanged text messages. Bartos told him he ordered the windows and they would be installed by Aug. 16. On that date, he told the homeowners the windows were never ordered and his supplier, ABC Supply, was going to order them, the report said.
The homeowner requested his deposit be returned to him, but he did not receive it. He then contacted the township police about the matter, and Adams contacted Bartos. Bartos also told him he ordered the windows and he would have the job done in the near future, the complaint states.
Adams said in a phone conversation Thursday that Bartos received an "F" rating from the Better Business Bureau about his past business performance. He wrote in the criminal complaint he asked Bartos about the rating, and he advised Bartos if he didn't return the couple's deposit, he would face charges. Bartos told the officer he already has a signed contract and ordered the windows, the court papers explain.
The officer again told Bartos to return the homeowners' money. Adams contacted ABC supply and was told by a manager Bartos never ordered the windows and his account with them is permanently suspended because of past due balances and he is not allowed to place any orders there, the complaint states. It further notes the Ohio Office of the Attorney General also has filed fraudulent business practices against Bartos.
Bartos is charged by Pulaski police with felony counts of receiving advance payment for services and failing to perform, and theft by deception.
Adams said Thursday he apparently is not registered with Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General to perform contract work, and a company must be registered to do any work that exceeds $5,000.
He said the couple who hired Bartos did so upon someone's recommendation, but "you can't really rely on people's recommendations," he said. Instead, he encourages anyone who is going to hire someone for construction or remodeling at their homes to they check to make sure they are registered with the state attorney general and get a contract in writing.
Any job that is more than $500 requires a written contract, Adams pointed out, and people always have a right to rescind the contract within three days of signing it.
He suggested they verify the contractor's registration by calling (888) 520-6680, or checking online on the attorney general's website. He also suggested checking the contractor's ratings with the Better Business Bureau. They also can ask who the contractor's suppliers are to make sure that the company is in good standing with them.
"It's always good to do your homework beforehand," Adams said. "There are dishonest people out there, and there are ways to get reliable people to do your work."
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.