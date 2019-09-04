The League of Women Voters of Lawrence County will kick off the centennial year of the League of Women Voters on Sept. 17 with a dinner and program at Tuscany Square Ristorante to celebrate Constitution Day.
Diners will order from the menu and self-pay at the 6 p.m. dinner. For those unable to attend the dinner, the program about the Constitution will begin at 7 p.m.
The speaker for the evening is Daniel DeLisio, a staff attorney for PA Supreme Court Justice Debra McClosky Todd, who talk about the Constitution.
Anyone interested in attending should RSVP to Linda Morrison no later than Sept. 15 by email-morlibrary@aol.com, by phone to (724) 658-5422, or by text (724) 714-1477 with name, contact number, and the planned arrival time, 6 or 7 p.m.
