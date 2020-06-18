Two New Castle police officers made the long trek back to New Castle from Ocean City, Maryland, in a police vehicle Thursday, with Connor Henry in handcuffs and behind bars in the back seat.
Henry, 20, of 918 Adams St. was extradited to New Castle to face a charge of criminal homicide in the shooting death of 19-year-old Amari Wise. He was arraigned at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the court of District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail without bond.
Henry takes his place in jail with his father, Todd Henry, 47, who was arrested as a co-conspirator in Wise's death, according to criminal complaints filed against the father and son. Both were charged in Wise's death after witnesses told police that the younger Henry shot Wise following an argument in the family's garage, during the night of June 5-6. The two also are accused of disposing of Wise's body by hiding it along a stream bank of Big Run in Shenango Township, and cleaning up evidence from the garage.
The older Henry is accused of power washing the crime scene and helping to dump Wise's body, after his son shot Wise in the back of the head, according to court papers filed by the New Castle police. Todd Henry is in the Lawrence County jail on $200,000 bond after turning himself in to police on Monday.
His son was arrested Sunday night in a traffic stop in a family vehicle in Ocean City, Maryland. The Ocean City police had been working with New Castle police to track Connor's whereabouts.
In addition to a charge of criminal homicide, Connor Henry also faces one count of tampering with physical evidence. At his arraignment, he told Nicholson that he is on probation from a drug charge.
Court documents show that Henry pleaded guilty in January to a charge of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver stemming from a March 2019 incident. In March 2020, he was sentenced in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to two years of probation.
Todd Henry is charged with conspiracy to commit homicide after the fact, obstruction of justice and tampering with physical evidence.
