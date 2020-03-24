The Confluence is closing its doors until further notice.
Like many eateries, the East Washington Street coffee shop and meeting space had been selling take-out orders only during the coronavirus crisis.
However, on its Facebook page Tuesday, the restaurant posted:
"We gave it a try, but It's time for us to temporarily close our doors.
"As of today we are shutting down and taking a break for a bit. We stayed open for takeout the last week and a half because we wanted to support our friends and customers who worked in or close to downtown.
"With more people working at home or laid off we simply aren't seeing enough traffic to justify staying open. So we're taking a break. Hopefully a short one.
"We're eager to reopen when the time is right for the safety of our customers and staff.
"Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to seeing you come through our doors again."
