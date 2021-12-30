Grieving friends and family of Courtney Lee Payne, her daughter, Teriana “T.T.” Payne-Hicks and her friend, X’Zaiva De’Sha Booker gathered Wednesday evening with balloons, candles and prayers on the front lawn of the house at 701 W. Clayton St.
They were mourning the loss of the three whose lives were claimed by a fire that broke out in that Mahoningtown house early Wednesday. The fire also killed the Payne family’s two dogs.
An organized vigil is planned by the community and the New Castle Area School District, where Teriana Payne-Hicks had attended many football games as a cheerleader. The day and time of the vigil has yet to be announced.
Teriana, a New Castle High School senior, was an impassioned member of the cheerleading squad. She also had been an all-star cheerleader for 10 years at Natalie’s Cheer and Tumble in Neshannock Township and was a senior on its Level 2 team, according to the business’ Facebook page.
X’Zaiva Booker, who previously attended school in New Castle, recently had earned her diploma from Laurel High School, according to Laurel Superintendent Len Rich.
New Castle superintendent Debbie DeBlasio remembers Courtney Payne as a longtime supporter of New Castle athletics.
The triple tragedy struck the same day that Payne’s son, Maurice Moore, reportedly was celebrating his 12th birthday by staying overnight at a friend’s house. The sixth grader was on break from school at George Washington Intermediate School, and he was not at home when the fire broke out.
DeBlasio said the district will assist the surviving family with funds donated in the Buck-A-Week emergency program that is supported by teachers and staff. Money also will be donated from the Ronald Alexander Memorial Fund, she said.
Human Services counselors met with the grieving high school cheerleading squad members Wednesday after the fire, and all of the district’s guidance counselors from all of the schools, with Human Service Center grief counselors, will meet again with the district students Monday, DeBlasio said. The Comfort Canines also will be there with therapy dogs at 7:15 a.m.
“It’s a deep tragedy,” she said Thursday morning. “It’s very sad.”
She said she is working with family members to hold an organized vigil, the time and date of which have not yet been established.
“We’re just going to pray for them to have peace somehow,” she said.
According to New Castle fire Chief Mike Kobbe, the state police fire marshal as of Thursday morning had not yet pinpointed the cause of the fire that was limited to the kitchen but caused heavy smoke throughout the house. The fire reportedly started in an area off the kitchen near the basement stairwell.
The family’s two pit bulls were found deceased in the kitchen, Kobbe said.
Kobbe said no smoke alarms were sounding when the firefighters arrived, and they located one smoke alarm at the top of the stairs that had been dismantled from the wall and was sitting on a nightstand without a battery.
“It was the only one we saw,” Kobbe said.
Lawrence County Coroner Rich “R.J.” Johnson said autopsies were performed on the three victims Wednesday evening. The preliminary results showed that Payne had succumbed to smoke inhalation, and the two teens died of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.
New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem reported that Courtney Payne initially had called 9-1-1 to report the fire and said she was trapped.
The fire department arrived around 5:30 a.m. at the multistory white frame house and to find smoke billowing from the second floor windows and heavy fire on first floor. All of the doors to the outside were closed but unlocked, Kobbe said. The firemen entered into smoke so thick there was no visibility, he said.
The first fire team found one of the teens lying on the steps, not breathing, Kobbe said. They continued to the second floor and located Courtney Payne deceased in an upstairs bedroom. As they continued to suppress the fire, they found the other teen apparently deceased, behind a couch, Kobbe said.
