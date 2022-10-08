CLASSIC DOG SHOW: Oct. 8-10, Lawrence County Fairgrounds, 464 Midway Road. Dog breeds from all over the U.S. compete for the “Best in Show.” Admission: $5 per car load.
CHEESEMAN’S FRIGHT FARM: 7:30 to 10 p.m. Oct. 8-9, 147 Kennedy Road, Portersville. Haunted hayride, corn maze, multiple walk-though attractions featuring more than 100 actors.
NIGHT AT THE ZOO: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 8-9, Living Treasures Wild Animals Park, 268 Fox Road.
SCARE MANOR AT HAUNTED HILL VIEW: 7 to 10:30 p.m. Oct. 8, Haunted Hill View Manor, 2801 Ellwood Road. Haunted House and grass maze field behind main building. Also guided tours of Hill View Manor. Tickets must be booked online at hauntedhillviewmanor.com/scare-manor-hill-view/
SPOOKY PINES HAUNTED TRAILS: 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 8, Walker Farm, 692 Mt. Jackson Road. Walk through the spooky pines and see what creatures of the night you encounter. Enjoy hot dogs, caramel apples, warm cider, doughnuts and muffins by the fire after your walk. $12 ages 10 and up, $8 under 10 years.
PICK YOUR OWN APPLES AND PUMPKINS: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 8, Apple Castle, 277 State Route 18, New Wilmington. Offering $1 per person tractor rides on these days from our playground to the orchard, or you can drive directly to the orchard.
CHEESEMAN FARM PUMPKIN FESTIVAL: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 8-11, 147 Kennedy Road, Portersville. Activities include hay rides, petting zoo, hay jump, pumpkin video (upon request), concession stand, holiday items, pumpkins and gourds, Indian corn, corn stalks, hay bales. $5 fee for hayride.
BRIAR BROOK BARN MONTHLY BARN SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 8-9, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Women’s clothing, metal sign maker, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home decor. Autumn Splendor will feature 15 outdoor vendors in addition to those inside the barn. Food and coffee vendors both days. Amish doughnuts on Saturdays. Yo Momma’s is the food truck. There will be music by Mike Leslie from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. Lori Udy and Tom Zenobi from Grove City will provide music from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday.
MANDY GONZALEZ: Oct. 8, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Concert by Broadway star of “Hamilton,” part of the Celebrity Series. For tickets, call (724) 946-7354.
HISTORIC WARNER THEATER GRAND OPENING: 2 to 6 p.m. Oct. 8, 11 S. Mill St. Special guest, Cass Warner, granddaughter of Harry Warner, will be in attendance. The grand opening of the Historic Warner Cascade Theatre Museum will feature a ribbon cutting, entertainment, refreshments, along with museum tours with historic films that may be viewed in the Cascade and Bijou Theatres inside the museum.
CRAFT FAIR: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 8, Life Changing Ministries, 2929 Mercer Road, New Castle. Lunch available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tables are $10 each. Interested vendors should call (724) 652-0215 for reservations.
CHURCH YARD SALE/FLEA MARKET: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 8, New Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 1911 Harlansburg Road. Breakfast, lunch and bake sale. Household items, tools, antiques, collectibles, children’s clothes, toys, winter coats/apparel. Spaces available, $10 each. Tables are additional $5 each or bring your own. Interested vendors call (724) 651-4500.
HOMETOWN FALL MARKET: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 8 and 9, Cascade Galleria, 100 S. Jefferson St. Food, artisans, activities, kids costume contest.
•HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 8, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
•NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 8, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
•BLESSING OF PETS: 1 p.m. Oct. 8, back parking lot, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. For more information, call the church office at (724) 652-7706.
•ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8 to 10 a.m. Oct. 8, Savannah United Methodist Church, 84 Savannah Gardner Road. Adults, $8; children ages 4-10, $4; under age 3, free.
•CHEF, WINE & ALE: 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 10, Shakespeare’s Restaurant and Pub, 1495 Mercer Road, Ellwood City. Fine wines, ales and food samples by as many as 18 eateries. The event includes a 50-50 raffle, basket auction, silent auction and other specialty raffle items. $50 in advance, $65 at the door. (724) 758-5501.
•PICK YOUR OWN APPLES AND PUMPKINS: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 10, Apple Castle, 277 State Route 18, New Wilmington. Offering $1 per person tractor rides on these days from our playground to the orchard, or you can drive directly to the orchard.
•HIRING EVENT: Representatives from Telestars LLC will be conducting open interviews for sales agents from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 12 at PA CareerLink® Lawrence County, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101. Bring an updated resume and dress for an interview. Free to attend; free parking; on the bus line. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. For more information, contact Colleen Chamberlain at cchamberlain@WCJP.org.
•SQUARE DANCE: 7:30 to 10 p.m. Oct. 12, Cascade Park Dance Hall. Sponsored by the Castle Paws and Taws with Howard Williamson calling the squares and Kathy Mansell cuing the rounds. For more information contact club presidents Tom and Kathy Mansell at (724) 971-0921 or visit castlepawsandtaws.org.{div}•FALL-A-BRATION: Oct. 13-16, Irons Mill Farmstead, 252 Greenfield Road, New Wilmington. Attractions include 10-acre corn maze, hayride to pumpkins, super slides, corncob beach, interstate blasters, pig races, characters on stage, two giant jumping pillows, candy cannon show, eight farm eateries. Fireworks 8 p.m. Saturday.{/div} {div} {/div} {div}•SCARE MANOR AT HAUNTED HILL VIEW: 7 to 10:30 p.m. Oct. 14-15, Haunted Hill View Manor, 2801 Ellwood Road. Haunted House and grass maze field behind main building. Also guided tours of Hill View Manor. Tickets must be booked online at hauntedhillviewmanor.com/scare-manor-hill-view/{/div} {div} {/div} {div}•NIGHT AT THE ZOO: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 14-15, Living Treasures Wild Animals Park, 268 Fox Road. {/div} {div} {/div} {div}•CHEESEMAN’S FRIGHT FARM: 7:30 to 10 p.m. Oct. 14-16, 147 Kennedy Road, Portersville. Haunted hayride, corn maze, multiple walk-though attractions featuring more than 100 actors.{/div} {div} {/div} {div}•DINNER THEATER: “The Mask of the Red Death,” 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Audience members will be given a masquerade mask to wear (if they choose) and will be tasked with tracking down a scavenger hunt list of characters and clues amidst an atmosphere of song, dance, mystery and revelry. Along the way, participants will be treated to a menu catered by the Confluence. Costumes are encouraged, but not required. Tickets $35.{/div} {div} {/div} {div}•SPOOKY PINES HAUNTED TRAILS: 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 15, Walker Farm, 692 Mt. Jackson Road. Walk through the spooky pines and see what creatures of the night you will encounter. Enjoy hot dogs, caramel apples, warm cider, doughnuts and muffins by the fire after your walk. $12 ages 10 and up, $8 under 10 years.{/div} {div} {/div} {div}•CHEESEMAN FARM PUMPKIN FESTIVAL: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 15-16, 147 Kennedy Road, Portersville. Activities include hay rides, petting zoo, hay jump, pumpkin video (upon request), concession stand, holiday items, pumpkins and gourds, Indian corn, corn stalks, hay bales. $5 fee for hayride.{/div} {div} {/div} {div}•ARTISAN FAIR AND CRAFT SHOW: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15-16, 2204 Shaw Road, Volant. Handcrafted wares, food, live music. Parking up the road with shuttle service.{/div} {div} {/div} {div}•PICK YOUR OWN APPLES AND PUMPKINS: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15, Apple Castle, 277 State Route 18, New Wilmington. Offering $1 per person tractor rides on these days from our playground to the orchard, or you can drive directly to the orchard.{/div} {div} {/div} {div}•VOLANT SHOPS SCARECROW SATURDAY: Oct. 15, Main Street, Volant{/div} {div} {/div} {div}•WAMPUM FALL FEST: 11 a.m. to 4 p p.m. Oct. 15, Main Street, Wampum. Hay ride, pumpkins for children, games, peddle cars, food and craft vendors, music, costume contest.{/div} {div} {/div} {div}•HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 15, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.{/div}•NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 15, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
•SOUP SALE: 10 a.m. to noon, Oct. 21 and 22, Shenango Presbyterian Church, 3144 Wilmington Road. Chicken noodle, chili, stuffed pepper and vegetable beef. $6 a quart. Deadline to order is Oct. 19. Call (724) 654-2322.
•”THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW”: Oct. 21-23, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
•TOTALLY 80S HOMETOWN HOMECOMING: fundraiser for New Visions for Lawrence County, 8 to 11 p.m. Oct. 21, Scottish Rite Cathedral. Music by Totally 80s. Come dressed for an 80s homecoming. $35 includes food, prizes and costume contests. Cash bar and raffle tickets available for purchase. Advance tickets only available at feolaentertainment.com.
•HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 22, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
•TRUNK OR TREAT: 5 to 6 p.m. Oct. 22, South New Castle Borough fire hall, 104 W. Byers Ave. For ages 1-9, must be accompanied by parent or guardian. Presented by Kingdom Regeneration, Blessed Hands Treats, Charmed by Dami, Dawned on Me and Gracefallee Made. To register your car, volunteer or donate, call (330) 977-3832.
•NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 22, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
•BENEFIT FOR SHENANGO POLICE DOG: Oct. 23 at Haunted Hill View Manor. Kids trick-or-treat for ages 3 to 13, 1 to 3 p.m. $5 per child with one adult required for every four children. Adults admitted free but will not be given candy. Costumes required for children. No strollers. Officer Daniel Tressler and Kalo the police dog will be present. A teen Halloween haunt featuring a tour of Hill View Manor and ghost hunt with staff takes place from 4 to 6 p.m. Costumes optional. $25. To sign up for either event go to HauntedHillViewManor.com and click on the special events tab.
•NEW BEAVER BOROUGH HALLOWEEN PARTY: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 25, New Beaver Fire Hall, 898 Wampum New Galilee Road. For borough children 14 and under. Reservations are required. Call (724) 535-8868 by Oct. 19 and provide the child’s full name, age, address and a phone number.
•”THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW”: Oct. 27-30, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
•HOMETOWN GROWERS AND MAKERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 29, Cascade Galleria parking lot. The market will include sellers of fresh produce, crafters, artisans, bakers, Amish-made items, jewelry, home goods and more.
•NEW CASTLE FARMERS MARKET: 8:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 29, Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. Vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
•NEW WILMINGTON HALLOWEEN PARADE: 5:15 p.m. Oct. 29. Prizes for best floats and costumes. Sponsored by the New Wilmington Chamber of Commerce and New Wilmington Kiwanis Club.
•FALL BAZAAR: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29, Center Presbyterian Church, Center Church Road. Crafts, baked goods, apple butter, books, puzzles, hard tack candy. Lunch available.
•TRUNK OR TREAT: 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 30, Lawrence County Community YMCA. West Washington Street in front of the Y will be closed, and the Y parking lot behind Burger King also will be used. At least 40 vehicles are registered, and more are welcome. To decorate a trunk and pass out candy, or to get more information about the event, contact Michelle Swogger by emailing mswogger@lawcoymca.org or by calling (724) 658-4766.
•TRUNK OR TREAT: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31, Evangel Community Church, 1530 Harlansburg Road. Rain or shine, free to all. Costumes encouraged.
NOVEMBER
•”THE MUSIC OF BILLY JOEL AND ELTON JOHN”: starring Michael Cavanaugh, Nov. 5, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Part of the Celebrity Series. For tickets, call (724) 946-7354.
•BRIAR BROOK BARN MONTHLY BARN SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 12-13, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Women’s clothing, metal sign maker, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home decor. Food and coffee vendors both days. Amish doughnuts on Saturdays. Melt Down Gourmet Cheese will be the food truck.
DECEMBER
•BRIAR BROOK BARN MONTHLY BARN SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 10-11, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Women’s clothing, metal sign maker, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home decor. Food and coffee vendors both days. Amish doughnuts on Saturdays.
•”SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL”: Dec. 9-11 and 15-18, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. For tickets and information, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
•”CELTIC ANGELS CHRISTMAS”: Dec. 16, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Part of the Celebrity Series. For tickets, call (724) 946-7354.
FEBRUARY
•DRUMLINE LIVE!: Feb. 11, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Part of the Celebrity Series. For tickets, call (724) 946-7354.
APRIL
•POSTMODERN JUKEBOX’S “LIFE IN THE PAST LANE”: April 1, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Part of the Celebrity Series. For tickets, call (724) 946-7354.
MAY
•”THE GRUFFALO”: May 15, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Celebrity Series for Kids event. For tickets, call (724) 946-7354.
(visitlawrencecounty.com contributed to this listing.)
