ONGOING
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
PRAYER SHAWL MINISTRY: 12:30 p.m. fourth Wednesday of every month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. All faiths and skill levels from beginner knitter/crocheter to experienced welcome. Pray as you knit/crochet comfort shawls. Call the church office for more information, (724) 652-7706.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week from the Book of Romans. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
GOSPEL JAM: Sundays, Fellowship Church, Route 62 between Mercer and Hermitage. Church service at 3:30 p.m., snacks and social hour at 4:30 p.m., gospel jam from 5:30 to 7:30. Live band. Open mic.
OCTOBER
LAWRENCE COUNTY VETERANS STAND DOWN: Noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 7, Cascade Park. Homeless veterans, service members and their families – as well as homeless civilians and general public – will be able to receive health screenings, behavioral health services, job search support, social services, housing assistance, hair cuts (free for veterans and service members), hygiene products, free lunch (for veterans and military service members only), military surplus (for veterans and military service members only). Veterans will be required to show proof of service.
CLASSIC DOG SHOW: Oct. 7-10, Lawrence County Fairgrounds, 464 Midway Road. Dog breeds from all over the U.S. compete for the “Best in Show.” Admission: $5 per car load.
MOVIE NIGHT ON THE LAWN: 7 p.m. Oct. 7, Lawrence County Historical Society, 408 N. Jefferson St. Movie will be “Hocus Pocus.” Free admission. Movie goers are reminded to bring lawn chairs or blankets. From 6:30 to 7 p.m. there will be a Halloween costume contest for both children (up to age 12) and adults (13 and up). Snacks and drinks will be sold throughout the evening.
CHEESEMAN’S FRIGHT FARM: 7:30 to 10 p.m. Oct. 7-9, 147 Kennedy Road, Portersville. Haunted hayride, corn maze, multiple walk-though attractions featuring more than 100 actors.
NIGHT AT THE ZOO: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 7-9, Living Treasures Wild Animals Park, 268 Fox Road.
SCARE MANOR AT HAUNTED HILL VIEW: 7 to 10:30 p.m. Oct. 7-8, Haunted Hill View Manor, 2801 Ellwood Road. Haunted House and grass maze field behind main building. Also guided tours of Hill View Manor. Tickets must be booked online at hauntedhillviewmanor.com/scare-manor-hill-view/
SPOOKY PINES HAUNTED TRAILS: 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 8, Walker Farm, 692 Mt. Jackson Road. Walk through the spooky pines and see what creatures of the night you encounter. Enjoy hot dogs, caramel apples, warm cider, doughnuts and muffins by the fire after your walk. $12 ages 10 and up, $8 under 10 years.
PICK YOUR OWN APPLES AND PUMPKINS: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 8, Apple Castle, 277 State Route 18, New Wilmington. Offering $1 per person tractor rides on these days from our playground to the orchard, or you can drive directly to the orchard.
CHEESEMAN FARM PUMPKIN FESTIVAL: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 8-11, 147 Kennedy Road, Portersville. Activities include hay rides, petting zoo, hay jump, pumpkin video (upon request), concession stand, holiday items, pumpkins and gourds, Indian corn, corn stalks, hay bales. $5 fee for hayride.
BRIAR BROOK BARN MONTHLY BARN SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 8-9, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Women’s clothing, metal sign maker, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home decor. Autumn Splendor will feature 15 outdoor vendors in addition to those inside the barn. Food and coffee vendors both days. Amish doughnuts on Saturdays. Yo Momma’s is the food truck. There will be music by Mike Leslie from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. Lori Udy and Tom Zenobi from Grove City will provide music from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday.
MANDY GONZALEZ: Oct. 8, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Concert by Broadway star of “Hamilton,” part of the Celebrity Series. For tickets, call (724) 946-7354.
