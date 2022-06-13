ONGOING
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week in the Gospel of John. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
BRIAR BROOK BARN MONTHLY BARN SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the second full weekend of each month, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Women’s clothing, metal sign maker, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home decor. Food and coffee vendors both days. Amish doughnuts on Saturdays. Coffee vendor is Homeschool Coffee Roasters.
JUNE
FULL MOON PADDLE: 8:30 to 11 p.m. June 14, Old 422 Launch by Region 2 Office (Prospect Exit off 422), Moraine State Park. Ages 12 and up, under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Kayak and gear provided, or bring your own. Life jackets required. Pre-registration required by calling the park office at (724) 368-8811.
WATERCOLOR WEDNESDAY: 10 a.m. to noon, June 15, McDanel’s Launch Area, North Shore, Moraine State Park. Join other adults for a watercolor program. Supplies will be available or bring your own. Open to all skill levels. Class size is limited. $2 donation. Preregistration required. To register, call the Owlet Gift Shop at (724) 368-9185
RENOVA MUSIC FESTIVAL CONCERT: 7:30 p.m. June 16 at St. Camillus Church, 314 W. Englewood Ave. Featuring faculty artists from the chamber music festival performing the music of Mozart, Max Reger and more. $10 for adults; $5 for students. Tickets available at the door.
PRAYING IN COLOR WORKSHOP: 7 p.m. June 16, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. Come and get acquainted with a new way of praying. All supplies provided. No charge. Fellowship with ice cream sundaes and snacks to follow.
“BEAUTIFUL BUTTERFLIES”: 6 to 7:30 p.m. June 16, Pavilion 7, McDanel’s Launch Area, North Shore, Moraine State Park. Join the park naturalist for a fun-filled evening at the park. At the end of the program, take a short hike and observe which native plants butterflies like the best, and learn how to help them in your own backyard. Dress for the weather, wear sturdy footwear, bring a drink or snack.
RED BARN PLAYERS: “Whose Wives Are They Anyway?,” 8 p.m. June 16-18, Red Barn Theater, 1279 Route 288, Fombell.
MARINE CORPS LEAGUE DET. 788 MONTHLY BREAKFAST: 9:30 a.m. June 18, DiSilvio’s Family Restaurant, 100 W. Washington St. All local Marines welcome.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 8-11 a.m. June 18, Wampum American Legion Post 749, 436 Beaver St. Menu includes scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, sausage gravy and biscuits, french toast, coffee, tea and orange juice. $10, adults; $6, children. This is the last breakfast until September.
SUMMER SOLSTICE EVENT: 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. June 18, Haunted Hill View Manor, 2801 Ellwood Road. Join noted historian and paranormal investigator Ron Murphy for a talk on the strange happenings at this special time of the year. Then join Murphy investigating the building and the grounds for evidence of the supernatural.
MOVIES IN THE PARK: “The Mitchells vs. The Machines,” 8:30 p.m. June 18, New Wilmington Borough Park.
NEIL BERG’S 50 YEARS OF ROCK AND ROLL CONCERT: 7:30 p.m. June 18, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College. Single tickets $42, $39, $37 and $33. Order by calling (724) 946-7354.
GLACIER RIDGE TRAIL OVERNIGHT HIKING TRIP: June 18-19, Moraine State Park. Hike a total of eight miles on the Glacier Ridge Trail. Sleep in the cabin bunkhouse or pitch a tent. Use Dutch ovens to cook with food provided. This hike is considered difficult, so hikers should be prepared to traverse steep, rocky and uneven terrain. Bring plenty of water, trail snacks, sleeping bag and pillow. Cost is $30. Pre-registration is required. To register, call (724) 368-8811.
JOB FAIR: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 22, IBEW Local 712 Training Facility, 3891 Wilmington Road, hosted by PA CareerLink. Representatives from up to 100 employers and training providers will be on hand. Free for job seekers. More information, including the most updated list of exhibitors, is available on the job fair website, www.tinyurl.com/jointJF.
