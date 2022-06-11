ONGOING
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week in the Gospel of John. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
JUNE
RED BARN PLAYERS: “Whose Wives Are They Anyway?,” 8 p.m. June 11 and 16-18, Red Barn Theater, 1279 Route 288, Fombell.
TOUR DE DONUT: June 11, Westminster College.
MUDDY CREEK OIL FIELD DEMONSTRATION: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 11, Park Road, Moraine State Park. The Muddy Creek Oil Well is an award-winning restoration site of an antique oil well. The Bessemer Gas Engine and Marshall-Barr No. 19 oil well equipment is restored and open for visitors to hear and see the industry that powered this region.
BRIAR BROOK BARN MONTHLY SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 11 and 12, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Vendors will include a women’s clothing boutique, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home décor and more. Amish doughnuts will be available on Saturday, and a food and coffee vendor will be on site both Saturday and Sunday. This month’s food vendor is the Eastbrook Presbyterian Church Alaska Mission Team.
PSYCHIC FAIR: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 11, Haunted Hill View Manor, 2801 Ellwood Road. Sign up for a private reading with a psychic, take a historic ghost tour of Haunted Hill View Manor, or take part in a gallery reading by Greg Nicholas and local psychic Cindy Willoughby. (724) 657-6934.
CONCERTS AT NEW WILMINGTON AMPHITHEATER: 5 to 9 p.m. June 11, New Wilmington Borough Park. Food provided by Grannie’s Kitchen. Performances: Mike and Lauren, 5 to 6:30 p.m.; The Abe Diamond Band, 7 to 9 p.m.
GEOLOGY DAY: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 11, Kildoo Picnic Area, McConnells Mill State Park. Join park staff for hikes to waterfalls, glacial history, and other activities. Bring a lunch, water, dress for the weather and wear sturdy footwear. Ages 10 and up, under 18 must be accompanied by adult. Reservations required by calling the park office at (724) 368-8811.
•LIVING HISTORY DEMONSTRATION: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 11, Muddy Creek Oil Field, Park Road, Moraine State Park. Award-winning restoration site of an antique oil well. The Bessemer Gas Engine and Marshall-Barr No. 19 oil well equipment is restored and open for visitors to hear and see the industry that powered this region.
“FROM GRAIN TO BREAD”: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 12, Gristmill Courtyard, McConnells Mill State Park. Learn from a gristmill baker how breads can be baked with charcoal outdoors. Try your hand at grinding wheat or corn and see samples of historic gristmill recipes and pioneer food specialties. Park at Kildoo Picnic Area, and hike down to the old mill.
FULL MOON PADDLE: 8:30 to 11 p.m. June 14, Old 422 Launch by Region 2 Office (Prospect Exit off 422), Moraine State Park. Ages 12 and up, under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Kayak and gear provided, or bring your own. Life jackets required. Pre-registration required by calling the park office at (724) 368-8811.
WATERCOLOR WEDNESDAY: 10 a.m. to noon, June 15, McDanel’s Launch Area, North Shore, Moraine State Park. Join other adults for a watercolor program. Supplies will be available or bring your own. Open to all skill levels. Class size is limited. $2 donation. Preregistration required. To register, call the Owlet Gift Shop at (724) 368-9185
RENOVA MUSIC FESTIVAL CONCERT: 7:30 p.m. June 16 at St. Camillus Church, 314 W. Englewood Ave. Featuring faculty artists from the chamber music festival performing the music of Mozart, Max Reger and more. $10 for adults; $5 for students. Tickets available at the door.
PRAYING IN COLOR WORKSHOP: 7 p.m. June 16, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. Come and get acquainted with a new way of praying. All supplies provided. No charge. Fellowship with ice cream sundaes and snacks to follow.
