JULY
“CHILDREN OF EDEN”: July 21-23, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. (724) 654-3437 or www.newcastleplayhouse.org.
FAMILY FUN DAY: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 22, American Legion Post 343, 134 N. Jefferson St. Food, games, clown show. Adults, $2; kids, $1. RSVP at (724) 658-3990.
CARTER’S CRUISE: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 22, Chewton Volunteer Fire Department, 196 Alice St., Wampum. Benefit car cruise in memory of Carter Woloszyn who died in a May 2021 motorcycle accident. Proceeds benefit Lucy’s First Step, which helps offset funeral and counseling costs for families who have lost a child. Music, food trucks, auctions and 50/50 raffle. Dash plaques to first 100 cars.
COMMUNITY YARD SALE: beginning at 9 a.m. July 22, F.D.Campbell Memorial Library, 209 Hillsville Road. Sponsored by Friends of the Library. Areas also available for set up at the library. Pizza and beverages will be for sale. Participants are encouraged to donate a portion of their proceeds to the library for additional programming, but this is not mandatory. Contact the library for more information at (724) 667-7939 or email admin@fdclibrary.org.
CREEK CRITTERS: 4 to 5:30 p.m. July 22, Hells Hollow Trail parking lot, McConnells Mill State Park. Explore Hell Run Creek for salamanders, crayfish, aquatic insects and all the other critters that live there. Dress for the weather, bring water and wear sturdy shoes.
FREE FOOD DISTRIBUTION: 8:30 a.m. until supplies run out, July 22, Cascade Galleria, 100 S. Jefferson St. Jubilee Ministries International N.O.W. Project and the Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania will distributed food boxes for up to 1,300 families. Boxes loaded into vehicles by volunteers on first-come, first-served basis. Distribution will begin once trucks are unloaded, and may start early. Line will form at intersection of West Washington Street and Columbus Innerbelt. For more information, visit www.jubileeministriesint.com, call (724) 657-3884, @nourishgingotherswellbeing on Facebook or email JubileeMinistriesNOWproject@gmail.com.
SPEAKER: Jeff Kipp of Chosen People Ministries, 10:45 a.m. July 23, Evangel Community Church, 1530 Harlansburg Road. In stressing the Jewish roots of Christianity, Chosen People Ministries hopes to make the message of the Messiah more accessible to Jewish people and help Christians achieve a greater appreciation of the Jewish basis of their own faith tradition. Open to the public. A love offering will be taken. evangelcommunitychurch.org.
MINI VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL: 1 to 3 p.m. July 24-28, Oakleaf Gardens Estates, Cascade Street, New Castle. “5-Day Club” sponsored by Evangel Community Church and Children’s Evangelism Fellowship. Games, snacks and crafts. Free for children.
HIRING EVENT: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 25, PA CareerLink Lawrence County in the Central Building, 101 S. Mercer Street, Suite 101, New Castle. A recruiter from the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections will be answering questions and assisting candidates with the application process for corrections officers and other related positions. No appointment necessary; walk-ins welcome; free to attend. Bring an updated resume and dress for an interview. For more information, contact Colleen Chamberlain at (724) 656-3165, ext. 221 or cchamberlain@WCJP.org.
SILVER PADDLE: 10 a.m. to noon, July 25, Pleasant Valley Non-Motorized Launch Area, South Shore, Moraine State Park. Entry-level kayaking program is designed to meet the needs of those more interested in an easy peaceful experience and nature watching rather than a long hard paddle. Ages 12 and up, under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Kayak and gear provided, or bring your own. Life jackets required to be worn. Pre-registration required on DCNR calendar of events website.
MINI JOB FAIR: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 27, Central Building, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101. Six employers will hold interviews for job seekers. No appointment necessary. Dress for an interview and bring a resume. For more information, contact Colleen Chamberlain at (724) 656-3165, ext. 221, or cchamberlain@WCJP.org.
RUMMAGE SALE: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 28 and 9 a.m. to noon July 29, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. Something for everyone: clothes, jewelry, dishes, treasures. All proceeds benefit the church’s deacon fund.
DOG WASH FUNDRAISER: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 29, North Memorial Animal Hospital, 143 Route 18, New Wilmington. Benefits the Humane Society of Lawrence County. The event will include a basket auction, vendors and Chick-fil-A food truck.
BLOCK PARTY: 2 to 5 p.m. July 29, in the parking of Christ Lutheran Church, 1302 E. Washington St., which is hosting the event. (724) 658-8009.
OUTDOOR YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 29, Wurtemburg Presbyterian Church, 291 Wurtemburg Road, Perry Township. The event will feature the yard sale with vendors, antiques and furniture. A lunch counter available. Space is available by calling (724) 971-1236.
VISION VAN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 31, Grace United Methodist Church’s Croton Worship Site. Provides free eye exams and glasses for children. Call (724) 730-6688 for an appointment.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL: 6 to 8 p.m. July 31-Aug. 4, Christ Lutheran Church, 1302 E. Washington St. Storytelling, activities, music and crafts with a “Food Truck Party” theme. To register, visit https://christ-lutheran-vbs.mycokesburyvbs.com/ or call (724) 658-8009.
AUGUST
HIRING EVENT: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 1, PA CareerLink Lawrence County, located in the Central Building, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101, New Castle. Hiring representatives from Ezeflow/Flowline Division will be conducting open interviews for welders and other manufacturing positions. No appointment necessary; walk-ins welcome; free to attend. Bring an updated resume and dress for an interview. For more information, contact Colleen Chamberlain at (724) 656-3165, ext. 221 or cchamberlain@WCJP.org.
FREE COMMUNITY COOKOUT MEAL: 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 2, St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2601 Highland Ave., New Castle.
FAMILY DINNER NIGHT: 4 to 8 p.m. Aug. 5, VFW Post 315, 1820 E. Washington St. Sponsored by the auxiliary. Meals will be available for dine-in or take-out and include turkey, mac and cheese, baked beans, vegetable and dessert. Price is $10 for adults; $6 for children. Take-out orders can be called in beginning at 4 p.m. the day of the event to (724) 658-8257.
CRAFT SHOW: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 5, Marti Park, 985 Phillips School Road, New Wilmington. Vendors, craft booths, food truck, Amish doughnuts, raffle baskets, children’s carnival games, children’s book readings. (724) 946-2560. All proceeds benefit the Marti Park Foundation.
WAGS AND WHISKERS BINGO: Aug. 6, Scott Township Fire Hall, 3712 Harlansburg Road. Tickets are $30 each. Doors and the kitchen open at noon and bingo starts at 1:30 p.m. Second annual event benefitting the Lawrence County Humane Society. Tickets are cash only and available at the Humane Society, 628 Pearson Mill Road, New Castle. No tickets will be sold at the door.
BOOK SALE: Aug. 10, 11 and 12, Neshannock Presbyterian Church, 330 W. Neshannock Ave., New Wilmington. Accepting donations of used books 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the church. See the secretary. Soft and hardcover books, DVDs and audio books accepted. No encyclopedias or textbooks. Proceeds benefit Kiwanis and Boy Scout Troop 733.
BRIAR BROOK BARN CRAFT AND VENDORS: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 12-13, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Renovated barn open one weekend per month with 20-plus vendors featuring unique, authentic, refurbished, home decor, antiques, handcrafted goods and more. Food and coffee vendor on site each day and Amish doughnuts on Saturday. This month’s food truck is Yo Momma’s. A car cruise is scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 13 with Greg Marshall as DJ.
“THE MAD TEA PARTY”: Aug. 18-20 and 24-27, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. (724) 654-3437 or www.newcastleplayhouse.org.
MONTHLY MINI JOB FAIR: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 24, PA CareerLink Lawrence County offices located in the Central Building, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101, New Castle. Six employers will be holding open interviews for job seekers. Free to attend; no appointment necessary; walk-ins welcome. Dress for an interview and bring an updated resume. For more information, contact Colleen Chamberlain at (724) 656-3165, ext. 221, or cchamberlain@WCJP.org.
TAYLOR TOWNSHIP 170TH ANNIVERSARY: Aug. 26, West Pittsburg Playground. Music, crafts, food trucks and more. Parade at 2:30 p.m. and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Ceremony to add names to the township memorial.
SEPTEMBER
“DISNEY’S NEWSIES”: Sept. 15-17 and 21-24, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. (724) 654-3437 or www.newcastleplayhouse.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.