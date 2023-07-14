ONGOING
DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
GAMES, GAMES, GAMES: noon to 3 p.m. Mondays, First Presbyterian Church Senior Recreational Center, 125 N. Jefferson St. Board games, Wii bowling, card games, checkers, chess, pool and ping pong. All welcome.
PRAYER SHAWL MINISTRY: 12:30 p.m. fourth Wednesday of every month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. All faiths and skill levels from beginner knitter/crocheter to experienced welcome. Pray as you knit/crochet comfort shawls. Call the church office for more information, (724) 652-7706.
SQUARE DANCES: sponsored by the Castle Paws and Taws, 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Cascade Park Dance Hall, 1928 E. Washington St. For more information, contact the Mansells at (724) 971-0921 or thomasmansell20@gmail.com or the Websters at (724) 971-8923 or ronald@websterr.com or visit castlepawsandtaws.org or the group’s Facebook page.
LOW-IMPACT AEROBICS FOR SENIORS: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays, First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 125 N. Jefferson St. Free. Led by Jewel Ullrich. Funded by The Rec Center, Caroline Knox Foundation and First Presbyterian Church.
BIBLE STUDY: 1 p.m. Thursdays, First Presbyterian Church Senior Recreational Center, 125 N. Jefferson St. All welcome.
MINI JOB FAIRS: PA CareerLink Lawrence County will sponsor monthly mini job fairs at their offices in the Central Building, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month October (July 27, Aug. 24, Sept. 28 and Oct. 26). Each month hiring representatives from six different employers will be meeting with job seekers and conducting on-the-spot interviews. The fairs are free to attend, and pre-registration is available but not required. More information, including a list of participating employers, is available on the job fair website at www.tinyurl.com/jointJF or by calling (724) 656-3165.
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St. The meals are partially funded by the Carolyn Knox Foundation.
BREAKFAST: 8 to 11 a.m. every third Saturday, Wampum American Legion, 436 Beaver St. Adults, $10; children 5 and under, $7.
STORYTIME WITH SPRITE AND FRIENDS: 11 a.m. Saturdays on Evangel Community Church’s Facebook page.
FRESH MARKETPLACE FARMERS’ MARKET: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 23, corner of Chestnut and Vine streets in New Wilmington. More than 35 farmer and artist vendors, breakfast and lunch items made from vendors’ products, children’s activities and live entertainment.
GOSPEL JAM: Sundays, Fellowship Church, Route 62 between Mercer and Hermitage. Church service at 3:30 p.m., snacks and social hour at 4:30 p.m., gospel jam from 5:30 to 7:30. Live band. Open mic.
THE REC CENTER: located at First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St., is now forming new programs (crafting, cookie decorating, low impact exercise, games, Bible studies and more). All are welcome at the center, which is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, call Adele at (724) 510-4181 or the church office at (724) 652-7706.
JULY
FREE COOK-OUT: 4 to 7 p.m. July 14, Trotter Therapy Services, 3 E. Poland Ave., Bessemer. Celebrating 25 years in business. The business is also accepting cash or check donations for its Best Foot Forward back-to-school shoe drive through Aug. 15.
“CHILDREN OF EDEN”: July 14-16 and 20-23, New Castle Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. (724) 654-3437 or www.newcastleplayhouse.org.
FRIENDS OF THE NEW CASTLE LIBRARY YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 15, Copernicus Room, New Castle Public Library, 207 E. North St. Any remaining items will reduced to half price between 2 and 4 p.m. The Friends are not taking donations for this sale.
GEOLOGY DAY: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 15, Kildoo Picnic Area, McConnells Mill State Park. Visit waterfalls, learn glacial history and take part in activities that rock. Bring a packed lunch, water, snacks, dress for the weather and wear sturdy footwear. Ages 10 and up, some trails are rugged. Reservations requested, visit DCNR calendar of events at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/event/geology_day_1900#.ZItUDHbMK70.
STAR PARTY: 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. July 15, Lakeview Beach parking lot, North Shore, Moraine State Park. The Amateur Astronomers Association of Pittsburgh presentation and observation of Mercury, Venus and Mars in the western sky. Bad weather cancels event, check the DCNR calendar of events at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/moraine_state_park if weather looks bad. Bring a telescope, if you have one, a lawn chair or blanket and bug spray. Park by Lakeview Beach and walk the short path toward the playground and pavilion 4.
FUNDRAISER: 2 to 4 p.m. July 16, ice cream truck fundraiser in the Citgo parking lot, 2335 Harlansburg Road, New Castle. Proceeds will help with medical expenses for Brayden Bintrim, a 14-year-old rising ninth-grader at Laurel, who was seriously hurt in a June 17 motorcycle accident. His father, Travis Bintrim, died in the crash.
GROW CAMP: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 17-20, Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center. For children ages 5 to 12. Includes hands-on learning experiences with plants, animals and insects; exploring forests, ponds and wetlands; playing games; and swimming. Presented by Villa Maria in partnership with the Environmental Collaboration of Ohio. Lunch and snacks provided. For more details, vmesc.org or (724) 964-8886.
HIRING EVENT: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 18, PA CareerLink Lawrence County in the Central Building, 101 S. Mercer Street, Suite 101, New Castle. Representatives from Veka Inc. will be conducting open interviews for all manufacturing positions. No appointment necessary; walk-ins welcome; free to attend. Bring an updated resume and dress for an interview. For more information, contact Colleen Chamberlain at (724) 656-3165, ext. 221 or cchamberlain@WCJP.org.
GUIDED LABYRINTH WALK: 6:30 p.m. July 19, Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center. Theme: “Moving On: Forgiveness.” Pre-registration preferred by calling (724) 964-8886 or visiting https://vmesc.org/programs-retreats.
FUN WITH DUTCH OVENS OUTDOOR COOKING: 10 a.m. to noon, July 21, Kildoo Pavilion, McConnells Mill State Park. With campfires blazing, learn the basics of baking and cooking with some recipes and demonstrations for homemade breads, cobbler and other tasty camp meals. All participants must preregister at the DCNR calendar of events: https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/event/fun_with_dutch_ovens_outdoor_cooking.
FAMILY FUN DAY: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 22, American Legion Post 343, 134 N. Jefferson St. Food, games, clown show. Adults, $2; kids, $1. RSVP at (724) 658-3990.
CARTER’S CRUISE: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 22, Chewton Volunteer Fire Department, 196 Alice St., Wampum. Benefit car cruise in memory of Carter Woloszyn who died in a May 2021 motorcycle accident. Proceeds benefit Lucy’s First Step, which helps offset funeral and counseling costs for families who have lost a child. Music, food trucks, auctions and 50/50 raffle. Dash plaques to first 100 cars.
COMMUNITY YARD SALE: beginning at 9 a.m. July 22, F.D.Campbell Memorial Library, 209 Hillsville Road. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Areas are also available for set up at the library. Pizza and beverages will be for sale. Participants are encouraged to donate a portion of their proceeds to the library for additional programming, but this is not mandatory. Contact the library for more information at (724) 667-7939 or email admin@fdclibrary.org.
CREEK CRITTERS: 4 to 5:30 p.m. July 22, Hells Hollow Trail parking lot, McConnells Mill State Park. Explore Hell Run Creek for salamanders, crayfish, aquatic insects and all the other critters that live there. Dress for the weather, bring water and wear sturdy shoes.
FREE FOOD DISTRIBUTION: 8:30 a.m. until supplies run out, July 22, Cascade Galleria, 100 S. Jefferson St. Jubilee Ministries International N.O.W. Project and the Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania will distributed food boxes for up to 1,300 families. Boxes loaded into vehicles by volunteers on first-come, first-served basis. Distribution will begin once trucks are unloaded, and may start early. Line will form at intersection of West Washington Street and Columbus Innerbelt. For more information, visit www.jubileeministriesint.com, call (724) 657-3884, @nourishgingotherswellbeing on Facebook or email JubileeMinistriesNOWproject@gmail.com.
SPEAKER: Jeff Kipp of Chosen People Ministries, 10:45 a.m. July 23, Evangel Community Church, 1530 Harlansburg Road. In stressing the Jewish roots of Christianity, Chosen People Ministries hopes to make the message of the Messiah more accessible to Jewish people and help Christians achieve a greater appreciation of the Jewish basis of their own faith tradition. Open to the public. A love offering will be taken. evangelcommunitychurch.org.
MINI VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL: 1 to 3 p.m. July 24-28, Oakleaf Gardens Estates, Cascade Street, New Castle. “5-Day Club” sponsored by Evangel Community Church and Children’s Evangelism Fellowship. Games, snacks and crafts. Free for children.
HIRING EVENT: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 25, PA CareerLink Lawrence County in the Central Building, 101 S. Mercer Street, Suite 101, New Castle. A recruiter from the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections will be answering questions and assisting candidates with the application process for corrections officers and other related positions. No appointment necessary; walk-ins welcome; free to attend. Bring an updated resume and dress for an interview. For more information, contact Colleen Chamberlain at (724) 656-3165, ext. 221 or cchamberlain@WCJP.org.
SILVER PADDLE: 10 a.m. to noon, July 25, Pleasant Valley Non-Motorized Launch Area, South Shore, Moraine State Park. Entry-level kayaking program is designed to meet the needs of those more interested in an easy peaceful experience and nature watching rather than a long hard paddle. Ages 12 and up, under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Kayak and gear provided, or bring your own. Life jackets required to be worn. Pre-registration required on DCNR calendar of events website.
MINI JOB FAIR: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 27, Central Building, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101. Six employers will hold interviews for job seekers. No appointment necessary. Dress for an interview and bring a resume. For more information, contact Colleen Chamberlain at (724) 656-3165, ext. 221, or cchamberlain@WCJP.org.
DOG WASH FUNDRAISER: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 29, North Memorial Animal Hospital, 143 Route 18, New Wilmington. Benefits the Humane Society of Lawrence County. Basket auction, vendors and Chick-fil-A food truck.
BLOCK PARTY: 2 to 5 p.m. July 29, in the parking of Christ Lutheran Church, 1302 E. Washington St., which is hosting the event. (724) 658-8009.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL: 6 to 8 p.m. July 31-Aug. 4, Christ Lutheran Church, 1302 E. Washington St. Storytelling, activities, music and crafts with a “Food Truck Party” theme. To register, visit https://christ-lutheran-vbs.mycokesburyvbs.com/ or call (724) 658-8009.
(visitlawrencecounty.com contributed to this listing.)
