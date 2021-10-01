ONGOING
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St.
KINGS KIDS AFTERSCHOOL PROGRAM: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Grace United Methodist Ministry, Croton location. Children K-6 and a program for seventh through 12th grades. Fun, fellowship, crafts, Bible stories and food. Special events include game nights, movie nights and field trips. For more information, call Sally at (724) 730-6688.
THE CHOSEN, SEASON 2: 8 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 8, Grace Bible Church, 1450 Old Princeton Road. Two episodes a week for four weeks. Indoors or outdoors, depending on weather. Free water and popcorn.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week in the Gospel of John. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
FEARSCAPES HAUNTED ATTRACTION: 7 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October, 1503 Brentwood Ave., Ellwood City. $15. fearscapeshaunt.com or facebook.com/FearscapesHaunt.
OCTOBER
“FOOLS”: performances of the Neil Simon comedy, Oct. 2-3 and 7-10, New Castle Playhouse, 202 E. Long Ave. All audience members must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test taken within 72 hours of the performance. Masks required. Advance tickets only. To purchase, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
FLEA MARKET: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 2, Grace United Methodist Ministries, 910 Croton Ave. Take-out lunch available. CDC guidelines followed.
CLOTHING GIVE-AWAY: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 2, Rose Point Reformed Presbyterian Church, 1166 Church Alley. Clean, gently used clothes of all sizes will be available for free. For questions, call (724) 924-9519.
THREE ACRES HOMESTEAD FALL OPEN HOUSE: 9 a.m to 5 p.m. Oct. 2, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 3, Three Acres Homestead, 323 Firehall Road. Mums, pumpkins, decorations, food, kids’ activities.
MEDICARE 101 PRESENTATION: 3 p.m. Oct. 5, Challenges, Options in Aging, 2706 Mercer Road. Learn about changes to Medicare for 2022, Medicare options that fit your lifestyle and financial situation, programs that help cover some Medicare costs, and talk with a Medicare counselor. (724) 658-3729.
•BRIAR BROOK BARN SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 9 and 10, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road.
