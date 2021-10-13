ONGOING
•GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St.
•KINGS KIDS AFTERSCHOOL PROGRAM: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Grace United Methodist Ministry, Croton location. Children K-6 and a program for seventh through 12th grades. Fun, fellowship, crafts, Bible stories and food. Special events include game nights, movie nights and field trips. For more information, call Sally at (724) 730-6688.
•COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week in the Gospel of John. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
•FEARSCAPES HAUNTED ATTRACTION: 7 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October, 1503 Brentwood Ave., Ellwood City. $15. fearscapeshaunt.com or facebook.com/FearscapesHaunt.
OCTOBER
•FALL FOLIAGE HIKE: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 14, Kildoo Pavilion, McConnell's Mill State Park. Pre-registration required. Call (724) 368-8811.
•FALL FOLIAGE CRUISE: 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 15, Owlet Gift Shop, McDanel's Boat Launch Area, Lake Arthur North Shore, Moraine State Park. $15 for adults, $13 for seniors, $8 for children. Seating is limited, and pre-registration is required. To register, call the gift shop at (724) 368-9185.
•DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AWARENESS RALLY: Noon to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 15, New Castle Police Department, corner of East North and East streets. Sponsored by Arise.
•HALLOWINE TRAIL: 3 to 10 p.m. Oct. 15, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 16, Nova Cellars Winery, Brew 32 Craft Brewery, Knockin’ Noggin' and Scallywag Distilling. Each ticket includes a flight and food pair at each location. There also will be specialty themed drinks and a daily costume contest with prizes.
•PIG & PIE FALL FUN FEST AND DINNER: 5 p.m. Oct. 16, First United Brethren Church, 1900 Eastbrook Road. Dinner: BBQ pulled pork, baked potato, vegetable, cole slaw, applesauce, dessert. Adults, $10; kids 5-12, $5; under 5, free. Also a fresh sausage sale, gift/craft auction and pie auction. Proceeds benefit missions. To make a reservation, call (724) 654-9653. Leave a message if no answer.
•FALL BAZAAR: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 16, Center Presbyterian Church, 1143 Center Church Road. Featuring bake shop, crafts, gifts, books, puzzles, candy shop, produce and apple butter. A soup, sandwich and pie lunch will be available. Proceeds benefit local missions.
•HOLY SPIRIT PARISH ROSARY WALK: 1:30 p.m. Oct. 17, St. Vitus Church to St. Mary Church.
•HIRING EVENT: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 19, representatives from EzeFlow/FlowLine Division will be at PA CareerLink® Lawrence County, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101, conducting on-the-spot interviews for all open positions. High-demand occupations include grinders, welders, press operators, saw operators, and machine operators. No appointment necessary. Free parking; on the bus route. Bring a resume and dress for an interview.
•OWL PROWL: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 21, Pleasant Valley non-motorized launch area, Lake Arthur South Shore, Moraine State Park. A short discussion will precede a search for owls. Bring a flashlight, dress for the weather. Pre-registration required. Call (724) 368-8811.
•HAM DINNER: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. or until sold out Oct. 21, Leesburg ECO Presbyterian Church, intersection of Routes 19 and 208. Sponsored by the Volant Lions Club. Take-out only meal includes ham, scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, roll and iced white cake. $10 per meal.
•SOUP SALE: 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 22-23, Shenango Presbyterian Church, 3144 Wilmington Road. Chicken noodle, chili, stuffed pepper, vegetable beef. $6 quart. Call church office through Oct. 19 at (724) 654-2322 to leave an order. Social distancing and masks required at pick-up.
•HALLOWINE TRAIL: 3 to 10 p.m. Oct. 22, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 23, Nova Cellars Winery, Brew 32 Craft Brewery, Knockin’ Noggin' and Scallywag Distilling. Each ticket includes a flight and food pair at each location. There also will be specialty themed drinks and a daily costume contest with prizes.
•TRUNK OR TREAT: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 22, Life Changing Ministries, 2929 Mercer Road.
•CLAYS FOR NATHAN: 9 a.m. Oct. 23, Lawrence County Sportsman’s Association, 3380 North Mill St., Wampum. Sporting clays fundraiser for 7-year-old Nathan Pelletier who is battling langerhans cell hystiocytosis, a rare form of cancer. $75 registration fee includes 100 sporting clay targets, t-shirt and a Mexican-style lunch by Los Amigos. Shells not included. There will also be a station gun event, prizes, raffles and a 50/50. Event will be held rain or shine. To register, visit shootlcsa.com. For more information, email spccowher@gmail.com.
•SHOE GIVE-AWAY: "From Our Hearts to Your Soles," 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 23, St. Mary site, parish center.
•REUSE FEST: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 23, Westgate Plaza, West State Street. Sponsored by the Pennsylvania Resources Council. Drop-off event for gently used materials destined for reuse by numerous local nonprofit organizations. Materials accepted include: bedding/bath items, clothing, furniture, kitchen items, medical supplies, pet supplies, usable building materials and more. No televisions or computers accepted. All materials should be in car trunks or truck beds and will be unloaded by staff. www.prc.org/reuse or (412) 488-7490, ext. 7.
•MUSIC CLUB PERFORMANCE: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26, Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Local instrumentalists and vocalists perform. Free and open to the public.
•RUMMAGE SALE AND FLEA MARKET: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 30, Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. Sponsored by the Willing Workers Class. New this year, there will be two truckloads worth of craft supplies for sale along with holiday and silk items, clothing, books and jewelry. All proceeds go toward mission projects. Masks are required and COVID-19 protocols will be in place.
•HALLOWINE TRAIL: 3 to 10 p.m. Oct. 29, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 30 Nova Cellars Winery, Brew 32 Craft Brewery, Knockin’ Noggin' and Scallywag Distilling. Each ticket includes a flight and food pair at each location. There also will be specialty themed drinks and a daily costume contest with prizes.
NOVEMBER
•CRAFT FAIR: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 6, Life Changing Ministries, 2929 Mercer Road. Vendors wanting to have a table must make reservations by calling Lib Parry at (724) 652-0215.
